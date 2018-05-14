Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for First Quarter 2018

Mr. Luchang Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Renmin Tianli, commented, "With total number of hogs sold increasing by 23.7% year-over-year, our hog farming business performed well during the first quarter that more than offset the decrease in blended average selling price ("ASP") and the moderate decrease in our retail business, leading to an 8.2% increase in total revenues and improvement in both margins and profitability. Looking ahead, as we continue to focus on improving our inventory turnover rate and managing our expenses, we anticipate a stabilization in our hog farming business despite uncertainty in hog pricing and feed costs."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results



For the Three Months Ended March 31, ($ thousands, except per share data) 2018

2017

% Change Revenues $ 7,230

$ 6,681

8.2% Hog farming 6,667

5,974

11.6% Retail 562

707

-20.5% Gross margin 16.2%

14.0%

2.1 pp Operating margin 2.6%

0.4%

2.1 pp Net Income (loss) 204

33

515.0% Earnings (loss) per share 0.025

0.004

515.3%

Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 increased by $0.55 million, or 8.2%, to $7.23 million from $6.68 million for the same period of last year. The increase in overall revenues was due to an increase in revenues from regular hog sales partially offset by a decrease in revenues from our black hog program.

Revenues from hog farming, which includes sales of regular breeder hogs, regular market hogs, and black hogs, increased by $0.69 million, or 11.6%, to $6.67 million for the first quarter of 2018 from $5.97 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold a total of 37,373 regular breeder hogs, regular market hogs and black hogs with a blended average selling price of $178 per hog during the first quarter of 2018, compared to 30,217 hogs sold and a blended average selling price of $198 per hog for the same period of last year.



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

No. of

Hogs

Sold

Average

Price/Hog

($)

Sales

($'000)

No. of

Hogs

Sold

Average

Price/Hog

($)

Sales

($'000) Breeder hogs- regular hogs 3,810

$ 265

$ 1,009

2,837

$ 245

$ 696 Market hogs- regular hogs 22,308

152

3,384

16,792

169

2,845 Market hogs- black hogs 11,255

202

2,275

10,588

230

2,432 Total Hog Farming 37,373

178

6,667

30,217

198

5,974

Kilogram

Average

Price/kg

($)

Sales

($'000)

Kilogram

Average

Price/kg

($)

Sales

($'000) Retail- specialty black hog pork products 107,471

$ 5

$ 562

136,682

$ 5

$ 707

Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 from regular breeder hog sales increased by 44.9% to $1.01 million with the number of regular breeder hogs sold increasing by 34.3% to 3,810 hogs and the average selling price of regular breeder hogs increasing by 7.9% to $265 per hog. Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 from regular market hog sales increased by 18.9% to $3.38 million as the number of regular market hogs sold increased by 32.8% to 22,308 hogs while the average selling price of regular market hogs decreased by 10.5% to $152 per hog. Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 from black market hogs decreased by 6.5% to $2.28 million with the number of black hogs sold increasing by 6.3% to 11,255 hogs and the average selling price of black hogs decreasing by 12.0% to $202 per hog.

We sold 107,471 kilograms of specialty black hog pork products through retail at approximately $5 per kilogram, generating revenues of $0.56 million for the first quarter of 2018. This compared to136,682 kilograms sold at approximately $5 per kilogram and revenues of $0.71 million for the same period of last year. These revenues, combined with the sales of black market hogs, led to $2.84 million in revenues from our black hog program for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $3.14 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit

Cost of goods sold increased by $0.32 million, or 5.5%, to $6.06 million for the first quarter of 2018 from $5.74 million for the same period of last year. Cost of goods sold for hog farming increased by $0.42 million, or 7.9%, to $5.68 million for the first quarter of 2018 from $5.26 million for the same period of last year. Cost of goods sold for retail decreased by $0.10 million, or 20.5%, to $0.38 million for the first quarter of 2018 from $0.48 million for the same period of last year.

Overall gross profit increased by $0.23 million, or 24.7%, to $1.17 million for the first quarter of 2018 from $0.94 million for the same period of last year. This increase in our gross profit was primarily related to an increase in gross profit of $0.28 million, or 39.2%, for our hog farming segment and partially offset by a decrease in gross profit of $0.05 million, or 20.2%, for retail. Gross profit for hog farming and retail were $0.99 million and $0.18 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.71 million and $0.23 million, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Overall gross margin was 16.2%, with gross margins for hog farming and retail of 14.8% and 32.4%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2018. This compared to overall gross margin of 14.0%, and gross margins for hog farming and retail of 11.9% and 32.2%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Operating income

Total operating expenses, including general and administrative expenses and selling and marketing expenses, increased by $0.08 million, or 8.3%, to $0.98 million for the first quarter of 2018 from $0.91 million for the same period of last year. Operating income increased by $0.16 million, or 551.3%, to $0.18 million for the first quarter of 2018 from $0.03 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 2.6%, compared to 0.4% for the same period of last year.

Net income and EPS

Net income was $0.20 million, or $0.025 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $0.03 million, or $0.004 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $66.13 million, compared to $62.64 million at the end of 2017. Working capital as of March 31, 2018 was $68.83 million as compared to $65.12 million at December 31, 2017. Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.96 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $1.64 million for the same period of last year.

Recent Developments

On April 30, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of a 10% equity interest in Youyang County Jinzhu Forestry Development Co. Ltd. ("Jinzhu Forestry"), a bamboo cultivation and processing facility located in Youyang County, Chongqing, for a total consideration of RMB 18 million (approximately $2.8 million) and 2,000,000 shares of Renmin Tianli's common stock. Jinzhu Bamboo commenced operations in April 2016. It currently operates a bamboo plantation of approximately 3,853.5 mu (approximately 635 acres) on which it will construct a bamboo processing facility.

About Renmin Tianli Group, Inc.

Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (the "Company"), previously known as Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc., is in the business of breeding, raising and selling breeder and market hogs in China. The Company also sells specialty processed black hog pork products through supermarkets and other retail outlets, as well as the internet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

RNEMIN TIANLI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash $ 66,132,282 $ 62,636,484 Accounts receivable

64,689

52,276 Inventories, net

6,128,184

5,633,005 Due from related party

2,520

- Prepaid expenses

10,829

3,038 Other receivables, net

320,888

308,454 Total Current Assets

72,659,392

68,633,257









Long-term prepaid expenses, net

1,268,892

1,246,726 Plant and equipment, net

20,228,549

20,033,880 Biological assets, net

1,721,428

1,821,780 Intangible assets, net

2,358,696

2,324,787









Total Assets $ 98,236,957 $ 94,060,430









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Short-term bank loans $ 2,228,944 $ 2,142,573 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

20,659

3,956 Other payables

1,582,672

1,370,305









Total Liabilities

3,832,275

3,516,834









Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock ($0.004 par value, 25,000,000







shares authorized, 7,983,745 shares issued and

outstanding on March 31, 2018 and December 31,

2017, respectively)

31,934

31,934 Additional paid in capital

61,395,579

61,395,579 Statutory surplus reserves

2,416,647

2,416,647 Retained earnings

28,147,900

27,944,383 Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,412,622

(1,244,947) Total Stockholders' Equity

94,404,682

90,543,596 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 98,236,957 $ 94,060,430

RENMIN TIANLI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Revenue $ 7,229,531 $ 6,680,991 Cost of goods sold

6,059,603

5,742,884 Gross profit

1,169,928

938,107









General and administrative expenses

904,084

831,960 Selling expenses

80,873

77,748 Operating expenses

984,957

909,708









Income from operations

184,971

28,399









Other income:







Interest income, net

17,445

3,824 Other income, net

1,101

871 Total other income

18,546

4,695









Income before income taxes

203,517

33,094 Income taxes

-

- Net income $ 203,517 $ 33,094









Earnings per share – Basic and Diluted $ 0.03 $ * Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic

and Diluted

7,983,745

7,987,495









Comprehensive income:







Net income $ 203,517 $ 33,094 Unrealized foreign currency translation

adjustment

3,657,569

656,765 Comprehensive income $ 3,861,086 $ 689,859

*: Less than $0.005

RENMIN TIANLI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income $ 203,517 $ 33,094 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

758,717

711,532 Amortization of prepaid expenses

6,770

50,198 Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses

27,751

25,750 Loss from disposal of biological assets

10,892

40,085 Stock-based compensation

-

2,008 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(10,181)

(4,491) Inventories

(269,987)

623,252 Prepaid expenses

(14,346)

(17,903) Other receivables

-

3,193 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

16,344

14,679 Other payables

233,176

154,000 Net cash provided by operating activities

962,653

1,635,397









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities

-

-









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Due to (from) related party

(2,520)

- Net cash used in financing activities

(2,520)

-









EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

2,535,665

425,673 NET INCREASE IN CASH

3,495,798

2,061,070 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING

OF PERIOD

62,636,484

54,458,026 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF

PERIOD $ 66,132,282 $ 56,519,096



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:







Cash paid during the period for:







Interest expense paid $ 31,130 $ 37,554 Income tax paid $ - $ -









NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING

AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Inventories received from prior year prepayments $ - $ 282,791 Inventories transferred to biological assets $ 5,133 $ 248,316 Cancelation of shares related to employees'

compensation $ - $ 18













SOURCE Renmin Tianli Group, Inc.