Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2018

WUHAN CITY, China, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ : ABAC ) ("Renmin Tianli" or the "Company"), a producer of breeder hogs, market hogs and black hogs, as well as specialty processed black hog pork products sold through retail outlets and the internet, with headquarters in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Mr. Luchang Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Renmin Tianli, commented, "Despite a 20% increase in the number of hogs sold from our hog farming business, overall revenues decreased slightly during the second quarter primarily due to decreases in average selling prices for both hog farming and retail as well as a decline in retail sales volume. Overall margins and profitability also decreased on a year-over-year basis as the hog industry faced continued pricing pressure on the back of increased hog supply and sluggish consumer demand. However, we have seen an improving trend in hog prices since July and, if this trend continues, anticipate a gradual recovery in our business in the second half of the year."

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

For the Three Months Ended June 30, ($ thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 % Change Revenues $ 6,179 $ 6,222 -0.7% Hog farming 5,889 5,561 5.9% Retail 290 661 -56.2% Gross margin 3.0% 13.4% -10.4 pp Operating margin -7.1% 0.9% -8.0 pp Net Income (loss) (418) 64 -749.0% Earnings (loss) per share (0.05) 0.01 -749.3%

For the second quarter of 2018, revenues decreased by $0.04 million, or 0.7%, to $6.18 million from $6.22 million for the same period of last year. The slight decrease in overall revenues was due to a decrease in revenues from black market hogs and specialty black hog pork products through retail, partially offset by increases in revenues from our regular breeder hog and regular market hog sales.

Revenues from hog farming, which includes sales of regular breeder hogs, regular market hogs, and black hogs, increased by $0.33 million, or 5.9%, to $5.89 million for the second quarter of 2018 from $5.56 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold a total of 38,599 regular breeder hogs, regular market hogs and black hogs with a blended average selling price of $153 per hog during the second quarter of 2018, compared to 32,179 hogs sold and a blended average selling price of $173 per hog for the same period of last year.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 No. of Hogs



Sold Average



Price/Hog ($) Sales



($ thousands) No. of Hogs



Sold Average



Price/Hog ($) Sales



($ thousands) Breeder hogs- regular hogs 3,806 $ 262 $ 999 3,344 $ 247 $ 827 Market hogs- regular hogs 22,923 128 2,929 17,924 144 2,582 Market hogs- black hogs 11,870 165 1,961 10,911 197 2,153 Total Hog Farming 38,599 153 5,889 32,179 173 5,561 Kilogram Average



Price/kg ($) Sales



($ thousands) Kilogram Average



Price/kg ($) Sales



($ thousands) Retail- specialty black hog pork products 65,319 $ 4 $ 290 138,123 $ 5 $ 661

Revenues for the second quarter of 2018 from regular breeder hog sales increased by 20.8% to $1.00 million with the number of regular breeder hogs sold increasing by 13.8% to 3,806 hogs and the average selling price of regular breeder hogs increasing by 6.2% to $262 per hog. Revenues for the second quarter of 2018 from regular market hog sales increased by 13.4% to $2.93 million as the number of regular market hogs sold increased by 27.9% to 22,923 hogs while the average selling price of regular market hogs decreased by 11.3% to $128 per hog. Revenues for the second quarter of 2018 from black market hogs decreased by 8.9% to $1.96 million with the number of black hogs sold increasing by 8.8% to 11,870 hogs and the average selling price of black hogs decreasing by 16.3% to $165 per hog.

We sold 65,319 kilograms of specialty black hog pork products through retail at approximately $4 per kilogram, generating revenues of $0.29 million for the second quarter of 2018. This compared to138,123 kilograms sold at approximately $5 per kilogram and revenues of $0.66 million for the same period of last year. These revenues, combined with the sales of black market hogs, led to $2.25 million in revenues from our black hog program for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $2.81 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit

Cost of goods sold increased by $0.60 million, or 11.2%, to $5.99 million for the second quarter of 2018 from $5.39 million for the same period of last year. Cost of goods sold for hog farming increased by $0.81 million, or 16.4%, to $5.77 million for the second quarter of 2018 from $4.95 million for the same period of last year. Cost of goods sold for retail decreased by $0.21 million, or 48.2%, to $0.23 million for the second quarter of 2018 from $0.44 million for the same period of last year.

Overall gross profit decreased by $0.65 million, or 77.5%, to $0.19 million for the second quarter of 2018 from $0.84 million for the same period of last year. This decrease in our gross profit was the result of a decrease in gross profit of $0.49 million, or 79.7%, for our hog farming segment, combined with a decrease in gross profit of $0.16 million, or 72.0%, for retail. Gross profit for hog farming and retail were $0.12 million and $0.06 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $0.61 million and $0.23 million, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Overall gross margin was 3.0%, with gross margins for hog farming and retail of 2.1% and 21.8%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018. This compared to overall gross margin of 13.4%, and gross margins for hog farming and retail of 11.0% and 34.1%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Operating income (loss)

Total operating expenses, including general and administrative expenses and selling and marketing expenses, decreased by $0.16 million, or 19.9%, to $0.62 million for the second quarter of 2018 from $0.78 million for the same period of last year.

Operating loss was $0.44 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to operating income of $0.06 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 7.1%, compared to operating profit margin of 0.9% for the same period of last year.

Net Income (loss) and Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Net loss was $0.42 million, or a loss share of $0.052, for the second quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $0.06 million, or earnings per share of $0.008, for the same period of last year.

First Half 2018 Financial Results

For the Six Months Ended June 30, ($ thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 % Change Revenues $ 13,408 $ 12,903 3.9% Hog farming 12,556 11,535 8.9% Retail 852 1,368 -37.7% Gross margin 10.1% 13.7% -3.6 pp Operating margin -3.0% 0.6% -3.6 pp Net income (Loss) (361) 98 -469.8% Earnings (loss) per share (0.05) 0.01 -470.0%

For the first half of 2018, revenues increased by $0.50 million, or 3.9%, to $13.41 million from $12.90 million for the same period of last year. The increase in overall revenues was due to an increase in revenues from regular hog sales partially offset by a decrease in revenues from our black hog program.

Revenues from hog farming, which includes sales of regular breeder hogs, regular market hogs, and black hogs, increased by $1.02 million, or 8.9%, to $12.56 million for the first half of 2018 from $11.54 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold a total of 75,972 regular breeder hogs, regular market hogs and black hogs with a blended average selling price of $165 per hog during the first half of 2018, compared to 62,396 hogs sold and a blended average selling price of $185 per hog for the same period of last year.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 No. of Hogs



Sold Average



Price/Hog ($) Sales



($ thousands) No. of Hogs



Sold Average



Price/Hog ($) Sales



($ thousands) Breeder hogs- regular hogs 7,616 $ 264 $ 2,008 6,181 $ 246 $ 1,523 Market hogs- regular hogs 45,231 140 6,313 34,716 156 5,427 Market hogs- black hogs 23,125 183 4,236 21,499 213 4,585 Total Hog Farming 75,972 165 12,556 62,396 185 11,535 Kilogram Average



Price/kg ($) Sales



($ thousands) Kilograms Average



Price/kg ($) Sales



($ thousands) Retail- specialty black hog pork products 172,790 $ 5 $ 852 274,804 $ 5 $ 1,368

Revenues for the first half of 2018 from regular breeder hog sales increased by 31.8% to $2.01 million with the number of regular breeder hogs sold increasing by 23.2% to 7,616 hogs and the average selling price of regular breeder hogs increasing by 7.0% to $264 per hog. Revenues for the first half of 2018 from regular market hog sales increased by 16.3% to $6.31 million as the number of regular market hogs sold increased by 30.3% to 45,231 hogs while the average selling price of regular market hogs decreased by 10.7% to $140 per hog. Revenues for the first half of 2018 from black market hogs decreased by 7.6% to $4.24 million with the number of black hogs sold increasing by 7.6% to 23,125 hogs and the average selling price of black hogs decreasing by 14.1% to $183 per hog.

We sold 172,790 kilograms of specialty black hog pork products through retail at approximately $5 per kilogram, generating revenues of $0.85 million for the first half of 2018. This compared to 274,804 kilograms sold at approximately $5 per kilogram and revenues of $1.37 million for the same period of last year. These revenues, combined with the sales of black market hogs, led to $5.09 million in revenues from our black hog program for the first half of 2018, compared to $5.95 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit

Cost of goods sold increased by $0.92 million, or 8.3%, to $12.05 million for the first half of 2018 from $11.13 million for the same period of last year. Cost of goods sold for hog farming increased by $1.23 million, or 12.0%, to $11.44 million for the first half of 2018 from $10.22 million for the same period of last year. Cost of goods sold for retail decreased by $0.31 million, or 33.7%, to $0.61 million for the first half of 2018 from $0.91 million for the same period of last year.

Overall gross profit decreased by $0.42 million, or 23.4%, to $1.36 million for the first half of 2018 from $1.77 million for the same period of last year. This decrease in our gross profit was the result of a decrease in gross profit of $0.21 million, or 15.7%, for our hog farming segment and a decrease in gross profit of $0.21 million, or 45.8%, for retail. Gross profits for hog farming and retail were $1.11 million and $0.25 million, respectively, for the first half of 2018, compared to $1.32 million and $0.45 million, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Overall gross margin was 10.1%, with gross margins for hog farming and retail of 8.9% and 28.9%, respectively, for the first half of 2018. This compared to overall gross margin of 13.7%, and gross margins for hog farming and retail of 11.4% and 33.2%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Operating income (loss)

Total operating expenses, including general and administrative expenses and selling and marketing expenses, increased by $0.07 million, or 3.9%, to $1.76 million for the first half of 2018 from $1.69 million for the same period of last year.

Operating loss was $0.40 million for the first half of 2018, compared to operating income of $0.08 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin for the first half of 2018 was 3.0%, compared to operating profit margin of 0.6% for the same period of last year.

Net Income (loss) and Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Net loss was $0.36 million, or a loss per share of $0.045, for the first half of 2018, compared to net income of $0.10 million, or earnings per share of $0.012, for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $62.86 million, compared to $62.64 million at the end of 2017. Working capital as of June 30, 2018 was $65.66 million as compared to $65.12 million at December 31, 2017. Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $1.00 million, compared to $2.64 million for the same period of last year.

Recent Developments

On April 30, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of a 10% equity interest in Youyang County Jinzhu Forestry Development Co. Ltd. ("Jinzhu Forestry"), a bamboo cultivation and processing facility located in Youyang County, Chongqing, for a total consideration of RMB 18 million (approximately $2.8 million) and 2,000,000 shares of Renmin Tianli's common stock. Jinzhu Bamboo commenced operations in April 2016. It currently operates a bamboo plantation of approximately 3,853.5 mu (approximately 635 acres) on which it will construct a bamboo processing facility.

About Renmin Tianli Group, Inc.

Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (the "Company"), previously known as Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc., is in the business of breeding, raising and selling breeder and market hogs in China. The Company also sells specialty processed black hog pork products through supermarkets and other retail outlets, as well as the internet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

RENMIN TIANLI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 62,861,569 $ 62,636,484 Accounts receivable 39,314 52,276 Inventories, net 5,942,313 5,633,005 Prepaid expenses 53,151 3,038 Other receivables, net 304,502 308,454 Total Current Assets 69,200,849 68,633,257 Long-term prepaid expenses, net 1,177,439 1,246,726 Plant and equipment, net 18,615,835 20,033,880 Biological assets, net 1,476,722 1,821,780 Intangible assets, net 2,181,139 2,324,787 Total Assets $ 92,651,984 $ 94,060,430 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term bank loans $ 2,115,123 $ 2,142,573 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 17,762 3,956 Due to related party 67,525 - Other payables 1,337,906 1,370,305 Total Liabilities 3,538,316 3,516,834 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock ($0.004 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, 7,983,745 shares issued and



outstanding on June 30, 2018 and December 31,



2017, respectively) 31,934 31,934 Additional paid in capital 61,485,162 61,395,579 Statutory surplus reserves 2,416,647 2,416,647 Retained earnings 27,583,802 27,944,383 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,403,877) (1,244,947) Total Stockholders' Equity 89,113,668 90,543,596 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 92,651,984 $ 94,060,430

RENMIN TIANLI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 6,178,554 $ 6,222,160 $ 13,408,085 $ 12,903,151 Cost of goods sold 5,990,615 5,387,139 12,050,218 11,130,023 Gross profit 187,939 835,021 1,357,867 1,773,128 General and administrative



expenses 545,471 701,029 1,595,555 1,532,989 Selling expenses 79,085 78,580 159,958 156,328 Operating expenses 624,556 779,609 1,755,513 1,689,317 Income (loss) from operations (436,617) 55,412 (397,646) 83,811 Other income: Interest income 17,421 7,845 34,866 11,669 Other income 1,098 1,165 2,199 2,036 Total other income 18,519 9,010 37,065 13,705 Income (loss) before income



taxes (418,098) 64,422 (360,581) 97,516 Income taxes - - - - Net income (loss) (418,098) 64,422 (360,581) 97,516 Earnings per share – Basic and



Diluted $ (0.05) $ 0.01 $ (0.05) $ 0.01 Weighted average shares



outstanding – Basic and



Diluted 7,983,745 7,983,745 7,983,745 7,987,870 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ (418,098) $ 64,422 $ (360,581) $ 97,516 Unrealized foreign currency



translation adjustment (4,816,499) 1,423,687 (1,158,930) 2,080,452 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (5,234,597) $ 1,488,109 $ (1,519,511) $ 2,177,968

RENMIN TIANLI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (AMOUNTS EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (360,581) $ 97,516 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash



provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,509,781 1,418,330 Amortization of prepaid expenses 30,398 94,422 Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses 55,433 51,606 Loss from disposal of biological assets 20,735 67,945 Stock-based compensation 89,583 4,015 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,781 (9,194) Inventories (408,517) 892,224 Prepaid expenses (82,543) (19,756) Other receivables - 3,200 Long-term prepaid expense - (78,683) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14,407 14,212 Other payables 121,803 105,441 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,003,280 2,641,278 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of plant and equipment (1,649) - Net cash used in investing activities (1,649) - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Due to (from) related party 67,525 - Proceeds from short-term loans - 2,036,317 Repayment of short-term loans - (2,618,122) Net cash provided by (used in) financing



activities 67,525 (581,805) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON



CASH (844,071) 1,373,600 NET INCREASE IN CASH 255,085 3,433,073 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING



OF PERIOD 62,636,484 54,458,026 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF



PERIOD $ 62,861,569 $ 57,891,099 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid during the period for: Interest expense paid $ 63,499 $ 72,817 Income tax paid $ - $ - NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING



AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Inventories received from prior year prepayments $ - $ 751,068 Inventories transferred to biological assets $ 11,880 $ 421,933 Cancelation of shares related to employees'



compensation $ - $ 18

