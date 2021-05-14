Renn Haus Welcomes Roger Harris as Vice President, Director of Service and Training

SARASOTA, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RENN HAUS, an industry leading provider of automotive service and performance upgrades throughout the state of Florida and the southeast US, is proud to announce the addition of Roger Harris to their team as Vice President, Director of Service and Training. Harris brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the automotive world.

Roger Harris graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Science degree before joining the United States Marine Corp, where he served for 8 years. He worked his way up from car salesman to Service Manager and eventually became the General Manager at a dealership in Texas. Harris also traveled all over the country, working for a major automotive group, training managers, fixing existing dealerships and opening new ones. He moved to Sarasota and spent a brief time in retirement before joining the Renn Haus Team.

Christopher Cogan, CEO of Renn Haus stated "we are building a world-class service center for discerning automotive owners and to do that we have to invest in the absolute best people and that's what Roger represents.

Renn Haus caters to range of vehicles from premium daily drivers to rare and collectable vintage cars and modern exotics. Renn Haus is also the exclusive Florida Service Center for Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG), the only US based builder of hand-built road and race cars.

For more information visit www.RennHaus.com

Renn Haus

Christopher Cogan

2277 2nd Street

Sarasota, FL 34237

941-922-3600

SOURCE Renn Haus

