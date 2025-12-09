Reno Startup Launches "You Do" Platform That Eliminates Follow-Up Emails

Revolutionary request management system works without recipient accounts—turning delegation chaos into automated tracking

RENO, Nev., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Didit, Inc., a Nevada-based productivity startup, today announced the public launch of its innovative "You Do" platform that transforms how anyone delegates tasks and tracks completion—from business owners coordinating with contractors to parents organizing family responsibilities. Unlike traditional project management tools requiring universal adoption, Didit works through simple shareable links that recipients access instantly without creating accounts.

The Universal Problem

People waste countless hours tracking who they asked to do what, when it's due, and whether it's complete. Important requests get buried in email threads, lost in chat messages, and forgotten in verbal conversations—leading to constant follow-ups, missed deadlines, and frustrated relationships.

"I used to spend half my day writing 'just following up' emails and trying to remember what I asked people to do," said Angela Franklin, Director of IT and Workplace. "Didit eliminated all that mental overhead."

The "You Do" Solution

Didit bridges the critical gap between informal communication and complex project management systems. Users create requests in seconds, share them via any communication channel, and recipients can discuss details directly within each request before marking it complete.

"Instead of being another 'To Do' app, Didit is a 'You Do' app where you can ask anyone to do anything, even if they don't have the app," said Darryl Rubarth, Founder and CEO of Didit. "It relieves you of the mental load of remembering who you asked to do what, by when, and all the related details."

Key Breakthrough Features

Zero Recipient Friction: Private links work instantly without account creation—recipients simply click, view, discuss if needed, and mark complete.

AI-Powered Request Creation: Voice input and AI assistance create clear, actionable requests faster than writing emails.

Automatic Follow-Ups: Gentle reminders sent without micromanaging, eliminating the need for "checking in" messages.

Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly with internal teams, external vendors, clients, and contractors through any communication channel.

Built for Real-World Scenarios

The platform serves multiple delegation contexts: business owners coordinating with staff and contractors, team managers working with internal and external partners, freelancers managing client deliverables, parents organizing household responsibilities, and operations professionals tracking vendor tasks.

"Between real estate clients and coaching youth hockey, I'm constantly juggling people and deadlines. Didit gives me one place to coordinate everything. Nothing falls through the cracks," said Tom Reardon, real estate adviser and early adopter.

Proven Impact

Users report significantly reduced time spent on follow-ups, improved task completion rates, and better coordination with external partners. The platform offers a free tier for individuals, with paid plans scaling to enterprise solutions.

"We designed Didit for the requests that fall through the cracks—the ones too simple for formal project management but too important to lose track of," added Rubarth. "Whether you're managing team deliverables, coordinating with contractors, or organizing family responsibilities, Didit transforms how you get things done."

Nevada Innovation Hub

Founded in Reno, Nevada, Didit represents the growing tech innovation ecosystem in the Silver State. The company is self-funded and committed to creating privacy-focused solutions that solve real workplace problems without feature complexity.

Availability and Pricing

Didit is available now at didit.co with free accounts offering immediate access. Plans range from free to premium unlimited options. Mobile applications are available on iOS and Android platforms.

About Didit, Inc.

Didit, Inc. is a Nevada-based productivity software company founded in 2024. The company's mission is to build tools that make delegation work better by eliminating friction in communication and request tracking. For more information, visit didit.co.

