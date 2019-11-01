Reno Tahoe Hotels Unite To Reduce Rates During California Wildfire Crisis

RENO, Nev., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint effort to help California residents affected by widespread wildfires and blackouts, Reno Tahoe hotel partners are coming together to offer discounted room rates by up to 50 percent.

With reduced rates as low as $25 per night, the destination's hotels are joining forces to assist those impacted from now until Nov. 30, or until the evacuation is over.

"We all know someone impacted by blackouts and growing wildfires in California," said Phil DeLone, Reno Tahoe President and CEO. "The Northern Nevada community has rallied support for fire victims in the past, and this is an avenue for our tourism partners to help our friends and neighbors find a safe place that's accessible and close to home."

There are currently nine participating properties in Reno Tahoe, including Atlantis Casino Resort Spa; Courtyard by Marriott; Grand Sierra Resort; Harrah's Reno; The ROW's Circus Circus Hotel Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Eldorado Resort Casino; The Nugget Casino Resort; and Whitney Peak Hotel.

Visit https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/lodging/california-fire-evacuee-hotel-offers/ to view all of the participating properties, offer details and to book. Offers valid from now until Nov. 30, 2019, on a space available basis, and other terms may apply.

For those evacuating with horses or livestock, please contact the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center at 775-688-5752 for information and availability.

