RenoFi Raises $22M Series B to Redefine Renovation Financing

—Led by Fifth Wall with strategic backing from Progressive Insurance and top credit unions, the capital fuels growth for RenoFi's AI-enabled renovation financing platform—

PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RenoFi , the first of its kind, AI-enabled renovation financing platform empowering every homeowner to be a renovator, today announced it closed a $22M Series B funding round. The round was led by Fifth Wall —the largest asset manager investing at the intersection of real estate and technology—with meaningful participation from Progressive Insurance and other new investors. Investment in RenoFi from Fifth Wall and Progressive Insurance underscores the growing need from homeowners to find renovation-specific financing solutions. This funding brings RenoFi's total capital raised to date to $65M.

The round also drew support from HighSage Ventures , Alumni Ventures , Flintlock Capital and Gaingels , with continued participation from existing backers Canaan , First Round Capital , Curql , TruStage Ventures , and a growing network of credit union partners including Ardent Credit Union , Chartway Credit Union , First Community Credit Union , and USALLIANCE Financial . Together, this diverse group of venture, corporate, and credit union investors reflects conviction and broad market validation of RenoFi's model.

The Series B financing will propel RenoFi's profitable growth trajectory. The company plans to more than triple its distributed retail team of renovation financing specialists over the next year, while expanding partnerships with credit unions and embedded financing platforms. And with this round, RenoFi is accelerating the build of its platform - an orchestration layer for mortgage lending that pairs modern credit underwriting with a proprietary AI-enabled renovation-underwriting engine to unlock After Renovation Value financing. As the platform evolves, RenoFi is building towards near-real-time approvals for renovation loans, turning what has historically been a cumbersome, lengthy process into a fast, modern experience.

Founded in 2018 by Justin Goldman , Robert Shedd , and Lee Miller , RenoFi is transforming how homeowners finance renovations. By partnering with credit union lenders nationwide, RenoFi enables access to its groundbreaking Renovation HELOC , the first home equity line of credit in the U.S. that leverages a property's After-Renovation Value (ARV), rather than just its current value. This allows equity-light homeowners-especially recent buyers-to unlock 11x more borrowing power on average without refinancing their existing mortgage. RenoFi is the only way for homeowners to access the ARV borrowing power of their homes without refinancing their first mortgage-no other lender or fintech offers ARV-based home equity products.

"Millions of homeowners want to renovate, but many lack the equity to borrow what they need," shared Goldman, Co-Founder and CEO, RenoFi. "Robert, Lee and I built RenoFi to fix that. By creating the world's first Renovation HELOC, building technology for the incredibly manual mortgage process, and partnering with a network of trusted credit unions, we've made it possible for homeowners to fund their dream projects without draining savings, racking up high interest rate debt or giving up their low-rate mortgage. This new capital will allow us to meaningfully scale our team, grow embedded financing partnerships, and help millions of more families to turn renovation plans into reality."

Since inception, RenoFi has facilitated over 8K renovation loans, representing more than $1.5B in funded loans and $2B in renovation project value analyzed through RenoFi's proprietary Renovation Underwriting platform. The company is now licensed in 48 states as a mortgage originator, attracting more than 10K new homeowners a month to its platform. RenoFi has grown to be the only one-stop shop for any renovating homeowner, spanning purpose-built home equity loans, purchase loans, cash-out refinance loans, construction, land lot, renovation loans, personal loans, HEIs, as well as investment property financing.

"RenoFi is transforming how homeowners finance and ultimately plan renovations," said Dan Wenhold , Partner, Fifth Wall. "By enabling unmatched access to capital, particularly for the underserved segment of equity-light homeowners, RenoFi is making more renovations possible and unlocking growth across the $500B home improvement market. We are excited to partner with RenoFi to help them accelerate this momentum."

Over the past few years, rising interest rates and locked-in low mortgage rates have changed how homeowners think about renovation financing. Many are unwilling to refinance, leading to a boom in home equity products like HELOCs and home equity loans. But most of these solutions cater to homeowners with significant built-up equity, leaving out a large segment: recent buyers who haven't yet built significant equity but still have big renovation needs. This gap in the market has created a strong demand for flexible, renovation-specific financing solutions that work for equity-light homeowners—exactly the segment RenoFi serves. Unlike today's traditional lenders that offer a horizontal mix of products for all use cases, RenoFi is vertical by design: it's the only renovation-specific partner for homeowners across the entire lending stack.

About RenoFi

RenoFi is the AI-enabled renovation financing platform empowering every homeowner to be a renovator. Headquartered in Philadelphia and founded in 2018, RenoFi created the world's first Renovation Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC), a one-of-a-kind solution that uses a home's After-Renovation Value (ARV)—not just its current value—to unlock dramatically more borrowing power. By leveraging its proprietary Renovation Underwriting technology platform, RenoFi enables lenders, embedded partners and consumers alike to finance major home renovations. Partnering with trusted credit unions and lenders nationwide, RenoFi offers a full suite of renovation loan products at competitive rates, serving homeowners in 48 states. To date, RenoFi has helped finance over $2B in renovations, enabling equity-light homeowners to access 11x more funds on average without refinancing their existing mortgage. Please visit www.renofi.com .

About Fifth Wall

Founded in 2016, Fifth Wall, is the largest asset manager investing at the intersection of real estate and technology. The firm is backed by a global mix of more than 110 strategic limited partners from 20-plus countries, including BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Hilton, Hines, Host Hotels and Resorts, Kimco Realty Corporation, Lennar, Marriott International, MetLife Investment Management, MGM Resorts, Related Companies, Starwood Capital, and Toll Brothers, amongst others. This consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global built world ecosystem, resulting in transformational investments and collaboration with portfolio companies to improve efficiency and maximize returns. Headquartered in New York City and Los Angeles, Fifth Wall's other offices include San Francisco, London and Singapore. For more about Fifth Wall, its LPs and portfolio, visit www.fifthwall.com .

