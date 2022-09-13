Renogy Launches REGO, the First Fully Integrated Plug-and-Play Smart Solar System for Off-Grid Living

Simple and easy to install, REGO is an all-in-one solar power system specifically designed for first timers, DIYers and experienced solar users

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renogy, a leader in renewable solar energy products, today announced the release of REGO, the first ever fully integrated smart solar power system for off-grid living, now available via the Renogy webstore .

Renogy REGO Components

Specifically designed for first timers, DIYers and experienced solar users, the REGO Series is a true plug-and-play power system, where all of the components are made to work together seamlessly, saving users time and stress. REGO Series products make it easier than ever for anyone to add a solar power system to their van, RV or other mobile application, eliminating the hassle of researching multiple components and the complications of a faulty setup.

"Solar should not be intimidating, and anyone should be able to make the switch, regardless of their experience," said Yi Li, CEO at Renogy. "More and more people are realizing the benefits of generating and controlling their own power supply and REGO makes that simple. Whether you're on the go in a van or RV, REGO covers a range of off-grid power needs without wasting hours of installation time.

"We're excited that more people will finally be able to experience energy freedom and transition off-grid with such an easy-to-use line of products."

Fast and easy to install, REGO components are specifically designed to go together. Rather than traditional-style ring terminals, REGO features simple and reliable Anderson connectors that allow for setup in minutes rather than hours.

Simplicity is taken a step further through smart technology that allows the components to communicate and adjust automatically to maximize performance. REGO gives users a powerful solar energy system without worry about compatibility issues or acquiring proper rated equipment from different manufacturers.

REGO is also fully compatible with the recently released Renogy ONE , the first all-in-one energy monitoring and smart living center. The entire REGO system can be controlled, optimized and even automated from the Renogy ONE central console, with Bluetooth capability providing users with the ability to control their system from anywhere using the DC Home App.

The complete REGO Series is comprised of the following individual components:

REGO 12V 60A MPPT Solar Charge Controller

REGO 12V 60A DC-DC Battery Charger

REGO 400Ah Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

REGO 12V 3000W Inverter Charger Low Frequency

REGO 12V 3000W Inverter Charger High Frequency

REGO 3 Ports 400A Battery Combiner Box

REGO 4 Ports 400A System Combiner Box

10FT 6AWG Anderson Adapter Cable (Anderson Powerpole 75 - Ring Lug)

Anderson Adapter Cable (Anderson Powerpole 75 - Ring Lug) 5FT 6AWG Anderson Adapter Cable (Anderson Powerpole 75 - Ring Lug)

Anderson Adapter Cable (Anderson Powerpole 75 - Ring Lug) 5FT 3/ 0AWG Anderson Adapter Cable (Anderson SB350 - Ring Lug)

Anderson Adapter Cable (Anderson SB350 - Ring Lug) 5FT 4/ 0AWG Anderson Adapter Cable (Anderson SB350 - Ring Lug)

Anderson Adapter Cable (Anderson SB350 - Ring Lug) NH2 Fuse

NH00 Fuse

The movement toward simpler off-grid solar products has taken on increased importance as more people embrace daily living in RVs ("van life") and tiny homes. This is especially true given the increasing costs for housing across much of the country and recent heat waves threatening the power grid .

Individual components for the REGO system are now available to purchase. For more information, please visit: https://www.renogy.com/rego/

About Renogy

Renogy is a leader in solar and sustainable energy with a mission to dramatically accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions for everyone around the globe. Renogy's all-in-one solutions are easy to choose, install and operate, and the company's solar panels, accessories, portable products and batteries deliver more power for the best value on the market today. All so that more people can enjoy the benefits of clean, renewable energy at home, off-grid or on the move. Renogy's goal is to help 50 million people achieve energy independence by 2030, freeing them of the burden of harmful emissions, rising energy bills and disruptive power outages.

Learn more about Renogy at https://www.renogy.com/ .

