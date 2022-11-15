Renogy Launches the Reimagined and Redesigned Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renogy , a leader in renewable solar energy products, today launched the Phoenix 200 , a fully redesigned and reimagined installment in their flagship line of Phoenix Power Stations.

The Phoenix 200 makes the perfect gift for anyone, from outdoor activity enthusiasts to someone that wants to stay prepared for emergencies. Compact, lightweight, and powerful, the Phoenix 200 is the ideal everyday power station.

"Renogy is extremely excited to introduce the completely updated Phoenix 200 to our best-selling Phoenix line in time for the holiday season," said Yi Li, Founder and CEO of Renogy. "Year after year, the countless natural disasters and continued worsening of our climate situation repeatedly remind us of the importance of staying prepared. Whether these issues are at the top of mind or you know someone who simply loves the outdoors, the Phoenix 200 is the perfect gift for energy freedom."

The lightest power station in its class at only 5.3 pounds with a power capacity of 222Wh, the Phoenix 200 offers more power with less volume. Users can take the Phoenix 200 with them virtually anywhere and power all of their daily needs. Four charging options - AC, USB-C, solar, and car - and pure sine wave technology allow the Phoenix 200 to charge up to six devices simultaneously and quietly, all while recharging itself.

The Phoenix 200 can be recharged through the same power ports and, when AC and USB-C are used simultaneously, can charge to 80 percent in 1.5 hours. Additionally, the Phoenix 200 can be recharged anywhere with Renogy solar panels, such as the newly launched E-Flex 80 Portable Solar Panel .

Specifications of the Phoenix 200 include:

6 power ports (2x USB-A fast charge, 1x USB-C, 2x AC, 1x Car Auxillary)

Charges via AC, Solar, USB-C or Car Aux

Lithium Ion battery

Compact size (5.29 lbs, 7.48 x 6.10 x 6.99 inch)

Battery capacity (14.8V, 15000mAh / 222Wh)

The Phoenix 200 is available now on the Renogy webstore: https://www.renogy.com/phoenix-200-portable-power-station/

About Renogy

Renogy is a leader in solar and sustainable energy with a mission to dramatically accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions for everyone around the globe. Renogy's all-in-one solutions are easy to choose, install and operate, and the company's solar panels, accessories, portable products, and batteries deliver more power for the best value on the market today. All so that more people can enjoy the benefits of clean, renewable energy at home, off-grid or on the move. Renogy's goal is to help 50 million people achieve energy independence by 2030, freeing them of the burden of harmful emissions, rising energy bills and disruptive power outages.

Learn more about Renogy at https://www.renogy.com/ .

