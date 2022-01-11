Renogy to Unveil LYCAN 5000 Power Box at Intersolar North America 2022

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renogy , a leading commercial provider of renewable energy products, announced today that they will be officially releasing the LYCAN 5000 Power Box at Intersolar North America 2022. Part of Renogy's expanded offering of Home Energy Storage and Mobile Energy Storage products, it is available for pre-order now with $430 in early-bird savings.

The Renogy LYCAN 5000 Power Box is an all-in-one energy storage unit specifically designed for emergencies, power outages and off-grid homes. With an intelligent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) algorithm, the LYCAN can maximize solar energy generation at any time of the day and obtain a full charge in as little as 2.5 hours. Connecting the LYCAN to both solar panels and AC outlets simultaneously can further shorten the charging time to one hour from zero to 80 percent.

With a 4.8kWh capacity, 3500W continuous power output and peak power of up to 7000W, the LYCAN can easily power most heavy-duty home and outdoor appliances. The LYCAN can be easily expanded to up to 19.2kWh with Reongy 48V 50Ah Smart Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries and, with the help of a licensed electrician, can be connected to a main building switchboard to keep you safe from power outages.

"Climate change and the growing global population continues to shape our future and affect our way of life," said Daniel Bruwer, marketing lead for Renogy in the US. "As Renogy remains committed to empowering energy independence around the globe, expanding into the home energy storage industry is a vital step to making that happen."

At Intersolar North America, the flagship solar and storage event which will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA, from January 13-15, Renogy products, including the LYCAN and a yet-to-be-unveiled HES system will be showcased at booth 1038. Renogy invites Intersolar visitors to stop by and learn more.

Learn more about the LYCAN 5000 Power Box here: https://www.renogy.com/lycan

About Renogy

Renogy is a manufacturer of solar panels, related solar accessories, portable consumer solar products and batteries. Since 2010, we have been on a mission to change the way the world uses energy. We are committed to making a lasting impact on planet earth by removing barriers to sustainable living and energy independence. Our mission is to empower the energy independence of 50 million people with DIY friendly and reliable renewable energy products by the year 2030. As we've developed, innovated and adapted, our mission has remained the same. We are optimistic that humankind can achieve a sustainable future where renewables are at the core of our energy supply.

Learn more about Renogy at https://www.renogy.com/about-us/

