Renogy's RV & Off-Grid Solar Power Solutions on Full Display at RVDA Expo Las Vegas

Available for Demo are REGO, a True Plug-and-Play Smart Solar System, and Renogy ONE, an All-In-One Energy Monitoring and Smart Living Center

Please visit Renogy at RVDA Expo in Las Vegas from Nov. 7-11, at Booth #232

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renogy , a leader in renewable solar energy products, will be exhibiting the REGO Series and Renogy ONE, their newest solar power solutions for mobile and off-grid living, at the RV Dealers Association (RVDA) Convention & Expo at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Specifically designed for mobile RV applications, the REGO Series is a true plug-and-play power system, where all of the components are made to work together seamlessly, saving users time and stress. REGO Series products make it easier than ever for anyone to add a solar power system to their van, RV or other mobile application, eliminating the hassle of researching multiple components and the complications of a faulty setup.

"Solar should not be intimidating, and anyone should be able to make the switch, regardless of their experience," said Yi Li, CEO at Renogy. "More and more people are realizing the benefits of generating and controlling their own power supply and REGO makes that simple. Whether you're on the go in a van or RV, REGO covers a range of off-grid power needs without wasting hours of installation time.

"We're excited that more people will finally be able to experience energy freedom and transition off-grid with such an easy-to-use line of products."

The complete REGO Series is comprised of the following individual components:

- REGO 12V 60A MPPT Solar Charge Controller

- REGO 12V 60A DC-DC Battery Charger

- REGO 400Ah Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

- REGO 12V 3000W Inverter Charger Low Frequency

- REGO 12V 3000W Inverter Charger High Frequency

- REGO 3 Ports 400A Battery Combiner Box

- REGO 4 Ports 400A System Combiner Box

- 10FT 6AWG Anderson Adapter Cable (Anderson Powerpole 75 - Ring Lug)

- 5FT 6AWG Anderson Adapter Cable (Anderson Powerpole 75 - Ring Lug)

- 5FT 3/0AWG Anderson Adapter Cable (Anderson SB350 - Ring Lug)

- 5FT 4/0AWG Anderson Adapter Cable (Anderson SB350 - Ring Lug)

- NH2 Fuse

- NH00 Fuse

Also available for demo is Renogy ONE , the first comprehensive touchscreen gateway on the market that can monitor and manage energy systems, while also enabling users to configure smart life scenarios via IoT. The entire REGO system can be controlled, optimized and even automated from the Renogy ONE central console, with Bluetooth capability providing users with the ability to control their system from anywhere using the DC Home App.

Renogy One works with all Renogy products including solar charge controllers, DCDC Chargers, inverters, battery storage, and Renogy's new flagship REGO series. This means users can monitor and control their system from one easy-to-use panel. In addition, they're also able to collect data and perform diagnostics across their systems with just a few taps.

For an up close look at REGO and Renogy One, guests are invited to visit Renogy at Booth #232 from November 7-11. Learn more on the Renogy website.

About Renogy

Renogy is a leader in solar and sustainable energy with a mission to dramatically accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions for everyone around the globe. Renogy's all-in-one solutions are easy to choose, install and operate, and the company's solar panels, accessories, portable products, and batteries deliver more power for the best value on the market today. All so that more people can enjoy the benefits of clean, renewable energy at home, off-grid or on the move. Renogy's goal is to help 50 million people achieve energy independence by 2030, freeing them of the burden of harmful emissions, rising energy bills and disruptive power outages.

Learn more about Renogy at https://www.renogy.com/ .

Media Contact

Kent Ha

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

1-888-317-4687 ext. 708

SOURCE Renogy