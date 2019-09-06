RenoRun Names Christian Lavoie New VP of Engineering

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RenoRun, the world's leading technology-enabled construction material delivery service, has named Christian Lavoie as the company's new vice president of engineering.

Lavoie spent six years working in Silicon Valley as a senior tech lead for Google's ads database. In his new role, he will work with RenoRun's top executives to define the industry pioneer's engineering protocols, strategies and implementation.

"RenoRun is a fast-growing company, and I'm delighted to be joining such a talented and passionate team at an early stage," Lavoie said. "Once I saw the team's market approach, their philosophy, and the caliber of people I'd be working with, there was no hesitation to be had. I'm looking forward to helping RenoRun meet such a critical need in the construction industry, as its success so far has demonstrated."

Lavoie's previous experience also includes technology and engineering consulting for startup companies, as well as a stint co-founding his own tech startup in Montreal.

"Christian brings a lot to our team in regards to his experience in technology management, and we feel certain our engineering department will flourish under his guidance," said Eamonn O'Rourke, CEO and founder of RenoRun. "His accomplishments in startup consulting will help shape our entire engineering strategy moving forward. Our executive team is made up of highly qualified, capable individuals, and we feel ready to take RenoRun into its next season of growth together."

After spending over 20 years in the construction industry in Ireland, Canada and the United States, O'Rourke saw the need for fast, quality jobsite material delivery. As a result, he founded RenoRun in 2017. The company offers a complete platform that has revolutionized material delivery technologies. Deliveries take less than two hours, and RenoRun's interface is intuitive and user-friendly.

For more information, visit https://renorun.com/.

About RenoRun

RenoRun is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Toronto and Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017, and the team shares 25 years of experience in the construction industry. Their mobile-friendly platform is a one-stopshop when it comes to construction material supply. RenoRun has pioneered technology-enabled construction material delivery and is an industry leader in efficiently providing quality construction materials to jobsites in less than two hours. For more information, visit https://renorun.com/.

