RenoRun rolls out one-of-a-kind premium monthly subscription for customers

"With this exciting new rollout, we expect to see ongoing savings and peace of mind for our customers," said Eamonn O'Rourke, CEO and founder of RenoRun. "Our beta launch two months ago was wildly successful because this new service allows builders to save time, money and energy on the jobsite – it's really a win-win for both them and the property owners who hire them."

Over the past 12 months, RenoRun has seen more than 300% customer growth – and this new software innovation is only expected to increase the company's rapidly growing customer base, as builders who order more than three times per month on the RenoRun platform will enjoy a net savings and even more efficiency.

"The amount of productivity my team has seen in the past two months has been significantly higher than before, and that's largely thanks to the RenoRun Pro service." said Allan Ramchatesingh of Newsam Construction, RenoRun Pro customer. "Not having to think about delivery pricing anymore has lifted a huge weight off our shoulders, and now we're all able to just focus on the project at hand instead of worrying over budgets and calculations. It's really been a tremendous experience."

This latest development comes swiftly on the heels of a CA$22.5 million in Series A funding, which will be used to help expand services and create a better experience for RenoRun customers. The company was also recently named to CNBC's Upstart 100 list and the 2019 Hive 50 list for their innovative material delivery strategy.

To become a RenoRun Pro user, existing or potential customers can call a RenoRun representative at 1-844-RENORUN, or email orders@renorun.com, and request to be added to the monthly subscription list. Cancelation is also available at any time.

For more information about RenoRun's service options, visit https://renorun.com/.

About RenoRun

RenoRun is revolutionizing material procurement for professional builders with its turnkey technology plus delivery service. As market leaders, RenoRun is the fastest-growing materials supplier housing more than 20,000 materials in its app and delivering to thousands of job sites on-demand or in advance. RenoRun is preferred by builders because of its materials breadth, friendly customer service and commitment to making the lives of builders easy. Launched in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, the company has a growing presence across Canada and the US. RenoRun employs 100 RenoRunners. For more information, visit www.renorun.com.

