RenoRun, the leading online construction supplier has launched in Boston

"RenoRun is a contractors' best friend," said Eamonn O'Rourke, CEO and founder of RenoRun. "We make sourcing and getting materials to a site easier than ever before. We think our solution will resonate strongly in the Boston market."

After spending more than 20 years in the construction industry in Ireland, Canada and the United States, O'Rourke saw the need for fast material delivery. As a result, he founded RenoRun in 2017. The company has since revolutionized the construction industry in Canadian cities such as Toronto and Montreal. Given his Irish roots, Boston is a fitting city to start RenoRun's US expansion.

During the pandemic, RenoRun enables contractors to avoid busy stores and not have to deal with massive material shortages. RenoRun follows strict delivery procedures including contactless deliveries and mandating that their drivers wear masks at all times while on job sites or at stores.

RenoRun is a one stop shop for contractors. They work with many different material suppliers to source any building materials- lumber, drywall, insulation, shingles, siding, hardware, doors, and more. You name it, RenoRun can source it and get it delivered to a jobsite same day.

The construction industry has been one of the most resilient industries through the recent economic crisis. RenoRun believes it can help the Boston construction industry grow even further over the coming months and years.

Contact: Ryan Dempsey, Head of Expansion and General Manager of Boston

Phone number: 857-452-3153 E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE RenoRun

