RenoRun, the leading online construction supplier, has launched in Philadelphia

Owning and running a construction business is extremely tough. Contractors are ambitious and devoted to serving their customers as efficiently as possible but there just isn't enough time in a day. On average, contractors are wasting over $10,000 yearly in labor costs by having employees leave the job site and shop for materials. Alternatively, by using RenoRun, contractors can create a working environment where employees can stay on site and keep working. RenoRun is looking to support the community and make life easier, which is why, when they arrive with materials, their drivers even bring free coffee to energize the crew.

"RenoRun is a contractors' best friend," said Eamonn O'Rourke, CEO and founder of RenoRun. "We make sourcing and getting materials to a site easier than ever before. We think our solution will resonate strongly in the Philadelphia market".

After spending more than 20 years in the construction industry in Ireland, Canada and the United States, O'Rourke saw the need for fast material delivery. As a result, he founded RenoRun in 2017. The company has since revolutionized the construction industry in cities such as Boston, Chicago, Toronto and Montreal.

RenoRun is a one stop shop for contractors. They work with many different material suppliers to source any building materials - lumber, drywall, insulation, shingles, siding, hardware, doors, and more. You name it, RenoRun can source it and get it delivered to a jobsite on the same day.

With industry wide material shortages becoming a regular challenge for contractors, RenoRun's service has become even more essential. RenoRun alleviates contractors of the stress of sourcing materials, letting them focus on building. For more information, builders can go to www.renorun.com or download the RenoRun app on Android or Apple stores.

CONTACT: Ryan Dempsey, Head of Expansion

Phone number: 857-452-3153 E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE RenoRun

