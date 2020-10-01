RENOSY ASSET Receives 2020 Good Design Award

The award recognizes the customer experience of RENOSY ASSET, which provides a seamless real estate service （*1） from property selection to loan review, contract signing and income/expenditure management, to be completed online. Group company ITANDI, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Shinpei Noguchi) has also received the award for its self-showing rental website OHEYAGO ( https://oheyago.jp/ )

*1 Some documents are still needed to be signed in papers and required to send it by post.

◆ About RENOSY ASSET (https://www.renosy.com/asset)

The Company provides an integrated and seamless real estate service (renting, purchasing, investing, renovating and selling) that leverages technology under the RENOSY general PropTech brand. RENOSY ASSET is an asset building service that leverages real estate. Through data-driven proposals that utilize AI and experienced agent support, The Company is providing an unprecedented real estate investment experience from consideration of investments to management of properties.

The three key points below were used to design the real estate purchase experience. (Quoted from the Good Design Finder winners list)

Fully non-face-to-face buying and selling of real estate via online meetings, IT-based disclosures, digital contracts, and loan applications（*2）

Availability of property information and income/expenditure patterns via QR code makes it possible to run various income/expenditure simulations for comparison and consideration

Contract documents for owned property such as monthly cash flow management and confirmation of new properties for sale can be saved as digital

*2 Loan applications at some financial institutions

Online contract procedures are something for which demand has increased all at once due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RENOSY ASSET is designed to offer a real estate investment service that takes everything from property selection to contract signing, loan review, and income management online. The important thing when it comes to conducting high-priced transactions such as real estate online is securing the trust of both parties. Building a system to ensure transparency in the series of processes from gathering information on properties to the reviewing of process is sure to serve as a model when taking other operations and services online.

◆ RENOSY's past and future pursuing a better customer experience

Based on the mission of "inspiring people with technology and innovation", The Company has worked on reforming the customer experience in the real estate domain since its founding. The real estate industry is an analog one with paper-based materials and contracts as well as telephone/fax communications still in wide use. As such, the customer must also deal with the analog nature of the processes, and digitalization is a challenge. On the other hand, real estate is a high-priced product, so ensuring a relationship of trust between the customer and the company is a key point for ensuring post-purchase customer satisfaction and designing the experience. The Company got its start selling real estate but has been working on digitalization of various processes since its founding and emphasizing the utilization of technology from these standpoints. By placing the same level of emphasis on real services such as face-to-face meetings and proposals by agents, The Company has provided cutting-edge real estate investment services that combine real estate and technology.

However, the way things are done in society continues to change dramatically in response to COVID-19. Business deals addressing the new normal are being sought after in various industries, and non-face-to-face transactions that leverage technology are gaining attention in the real estate industry as well. The Company has been promoting digitalization of the real estate transaction process for some time and, under the current circumstances, was able to launch a fully non-face-to-face real estate sales 17 days after the declaration of a state of emergency.

The Company will work on further improvements of customer experience created by combining real estate and technology and promote research on building trust in non-face-to-face transactions in anticipation of the post-COVID-19 era. In so doing, The Company aims to create and share the next design.

◆ About the Good Design Award

The Good Design Award is a movement aimed at enriching our lives and society through design. Since the foundation in 1957, it has been commonly known together with the "G Mark", the symbol of winning the award.

Good Design Award has recognized various objects surrounding us, including industrial goods, architecture, software, systems, services and so on. No matter tangible or intangible, Good Design Award will take it as design, evaluate and honor its quality, as long as it is created to fulfill certain ideals or purposes.

Nowadays, in the increasingly complex society, our expectations for the role of design in solving problems and discovering new topics are evolving constantly. Through the screening and various ways of promotion, Good Design Award aims to provide support to those who have managed to identify the possibilities of design, explore what can be made happen with design, broaden the fields where design can play a role, and ultimately lead to the creation of the society where everyone can lead a rich and creative life.

URL: https://www.g-mark.org/about/



◆ GA technologies Company Profile

Company name: GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Representative: Ryo Higuchi, President, CEO and Representative Director

URL: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/en/

Headquarters: Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi Grand Tower 40F, 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

106-6290, Japan

Established: March 2013

Capital: 1,172,255,470 yen (as of August 31, 2020)

Business area(s):

-Management of RENOSY general PropTech brand (Real estate information media, real estate brokerage, real estate sales, design and construction, real estate management)

-Development of SaaS-based BtoB PropTech products

-Research on real estate-related big data utilizing AI

-Operation of overseas PropTech businesses such as Shenjumiaosuan platform for Chinese investors Main group companies: ITANDI, Inc., Modern Standard Co., Ltd., Shenjumiaosuan Co., Ltd., and four others

