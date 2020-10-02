RenoVō® Sponsored Riders Qualify For Wrangler® NFR 2020

ARGYLE, Texas, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS), a distributor of advanced, next-generation equine regenerative products, announced today that several of its sponsored riders have qualified for the Wrangler® National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2020. This year's event will take place in Arlington, Texas, December 3-12, 2020 at Globe Life Field.

RenoVō® athlete Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi (Lampasas, Texas) is first overall in standings. Joining her in this year's competition are EAS riders Jimmie Raelyn Smith (McDade, Texas) and Stevi Hillman (Weatherford, Texas) who both qualified in the top ten. Sponsored riders Ivy Hurst (Springer, Oklahoma) and Michelle Alley (Madisonville, Texas) placed in the top twenty and did not qualify for the Final.

RenoVō® is an acellular, cryopreserved liquid allograft derived from equine amniotic tissues and is intended for equine use. Amniotic birth tissues are rich sources of bioactive factors involved in tissue regeneration with reported anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fibrotic properties. Donors are healthy mares and tissues are collected without harm to the mare or foal. Studies have established the product as a superior alternative to other modalities in the clinical management of equine soft tissue injury. RenoVō® is manufactured by Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona) and has been used in over 3,000 horses to date.

"We congratulate all of our exceptional sponsored athletes," said Ginger Johnson of EAS. "Good luck in this year's NFR and Ride On With RenoVō®."

Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS) is the market leader in the distribution of next-generation regenerative veterinary products, including RenoVō®. EAS works closely with its product manufacturer, Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona). Our mission is to provide innovative products to maximize the health and performance of horses across all breeds and athletic disciplines. For more information, visit https://renovoequine.com/

