Renova Technology and Nanolumens Drive Sustainability and Design Innovation for Next Generation Display Solutions

Strategic Partnership Creates Data-Driven Feedback Loop to Strengthen Product Design and Extend Lifecycle Performance

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renova Technology, Inc., an award-winning technology services and supply chain provider, has established a strategic service agreement with Nanolumens, a US-based LED manufacturer offering innovative display solutions across multiple market segments including transportation hubs, universities, corporate offices, and themed entertainment venues.

The agreement leverages Renova's data analytics capabilities to create value beyond traditional service providers. By analyzing component performance from the field, Renova's Engineering Team provides actionable insights to Nanolumens' R&D department. This creates a feedback loop that improves product design, extends display lifecycles, and accelerates next-generation development. The announcement comes as Renova Technology approaches its 30th anniversary as a leader in technology lifecycle services.

The new collaboration benefits Nanolumens customers with uptime excellence, optimized service delivery, and future product iterations designed with real-world performance insights that drive continuous improvement.

Renova's service programs are highly valued by Georgia-based and Fortune 500 manufacturers across North America and international markets for extending product lifecycles and advancing sustainable technology practices.

"This collaboration with Nanolumens represents an important milestone for our company," said Marc Melkerson, CEO at Renova Technology. "We have been a leader in touch and display technology services, and Nanolumens enables us to constantly innovate as new technologies emerge. We're honored to support their cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainability."

"We've been working with Renova for about two years, and as time passed it became more evident that by deepening our relationship into a more strategic partnership, we could tap into a focused, engineering-data driven approach which is at the heart of Nanolumens' excellence," said Ney Corsino, CEO at Nanolumens. "They don't just provide service—they help us understand why issues occur and how to prevent them in future designs. That feedback loop is invaluable as we develop next-generation LED technology."

The partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to circular economy principles and sustainable technology innovation. By integrating real-world performance insights into design evolution, the collaboration demonstrates how sustainability and innovation drive competitive advantage in the North American market.

About Nanolumens

Nanolumens, a US-based LED design and manufacturing company, creates world-class digital displays that transform physical spaces across diverse markets. As pioneers of True Curve™ technology, Nanolumens is dedicated to elevating industry standards, crafting bold and immersive displays that make a lasting impact. With a visionary team of experts, they bring creative concepts to life, delivering custom solutions that captivate audiences and inspire digital transformation. Each display is engineered with durability in mind, using premium materials to ensure lasting quality. Committed to excellence, Nanolumens combines innovation and precision to set new standards in LED technology.

About Renova

Renova Technology, Inc. is an award-winning supply chain services company with over 30 years of proven success. We deliver outsourced programs including advanced exchange, forward & reverse logistics, configure-to-order, and professional services. Chosen by hundreds of enterprises—such as NCR, Flock Safety, Intralot, Orbility, Tellermate, IDIS Americas, Wahoo Fitness and Panasonic Automotive—we maximize uptime, reduce costs, and extend product lifecycles. Recognized as an Inc. Regionals 2024 & 2025 Southeast Fastest Growing Company, 2025 PCBA Repair Supplier of the Year, Supply Chain Pioneer, and named "best-in-class", Renova keeps mission-critical technology performing at its best. Learn more at https://www.renovatechnology.com

