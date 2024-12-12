Renova Technology Expands Surveillance Repair Services to Support Municipalities Nationwide

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renova Technology, a leading repair service provider for world-class manufacturers, integrators, and enterprises, has announced the expansion of its enterprise surveillance repair menu, adding hundreds of new models for 2024. This strategic move reinforces Renova's commitment to supporting municipalities and national integrators across the nation by offering cost-effective solutions for high-end surveillance equipment that is out of warranty.

Renova specializes in repairing surveillance cameras to ensure reliable safety and security.

Renova's tailored services aim to reduce costs for municipalities by repairing high-end surveillance equipment from brands such as Axis Communications, Avigilon, Bosch, and Genetec, as well as public safety equipment that is simply out of warranty. By providing a sustainable option for extending the lifespan of surveillance systems, Renova continues to fill a critical need in the physical security industry while addressing savings and lead times as a U.S.-based repair provider.

"Municipalities enjoy cost savings by repairing high-end surveillance equipment like Axis Communications, Avigilon, Genetec, and Cohu HD products. We help extend the lifecycle of these products when they are simply out of warranty—quickly, economically, and with quality. With our expanded repair facilities, we continue to focus on R&D to better support our customers, advancing our enterprise repair menu," said Louis Pine, VP of Sales and Marketing.

In Georgia alone, Renova Technology has built relationships with cities such as Alpharetta, Roswell, Smyrna, and more. According to an Alpharetta, Georgia Traffic Representative, "Renova Technology has been a great local resource for the city of Alpharetta by the repair of commercial security equipment for our traffic operations department and team. We are really pleased with the responsive action and dependable service that Renova gives to our city".

Nationally, Renova works with dozens of municipalities both directly and indirectly supporting national and regional security integrators. Relationships with security integrators and directly with end-users demonstrate the company's deep understanding of the challenges and solutions faced by public safety, ITS (Intelligent Transportation System), and physical security professionals.

With its expanded security repair menu of over 3,500 SKUs and over 300 brands of commercial security equipment, Renova ensures that municipalities and enterprises alike can maintain robust surveillance operations without the financial burden of unnecessary equipment replacements on high-end products.

Earlier this year, Renova announced its selection by IDIS Americas, Inc. to extend the lifecycle of legacy products branded as AV Costar and CostarHD. This collaboration demonstrates Renova's commitment to providing exceptional service solutions that maximize product longevity and reliability of surveillance equipment used by municipalities and highway authorities across the nation.

To learn more about Renova Technology's surveillance repair services or download a copy of Renova's Enterprise Security Repair menu visit: https://www.renovatechnology.com/security-repair-menu/

About Renova Technology, Inc.

Renova Technology is a trusted name in repair services for enterprise surveillance systems. With a client roster spanning manufacturers, integrators, and municipalities, Renova specializes in extending the lifecycle of high-end surveillance equipment through cost-effective and reliable repair solutions. Renova Technology, Inc. was also honored with the 2022 Partnership Gwinnett Small Supply Chain Pioneer Award, Inc. Regionals 2024 Southeast list of fastest-growing private companies in North America, and has been recognized as "A Company To Know" by SDM Magazine. Website: www.renovatechnology.com

SOURCE Renova Technology, Inc.