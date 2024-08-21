Renova Technology, Inc. Selected to Support IDIS Americas, Inc. in Extending Product Lifecycle

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renova Technology, Inc. is thrilled to announce its selection by IDIS Americas, Inc. to extend the lifecycle of legacy products branded as AV Costar and CostarHD. Under this initiative, Renova Technology, Inc. will support products that are no longer covered under warranty. This collaboration demonstrates Renova's commitment to providing exceptional service solutions that maximize product longevity and reliability.

Customers of IDIS Americas, Inc. can be confident that legacy products branded as AV Costar and CostarHD will continue to receive strong support, extending beyond the internal customer service team. It is important to note customers will maintain their current channel for RMA support directly through IDIS Americas, Inc. ensuring a seamless experience.

"Joining forces with Renova Technology empowers us to offer sustained support for our earlier products, providing our customers with the assurance that their investments are protected," said Troy Fairchild, Vice President of Technical Services & Quality at IDIS Americas, inc. "This development aligns with our mission to deliver continuous value to our customers, as we develop new solutions with IDIS."

Louis Pine, VP of Sales and Marketing at Renova Technology, Inc., stated, "We are proud to work with IDIS Americas on this endeavor. Our expertise in extending the product lifecycle for large manufacturers will complement their portfolio of products including AV Costar and CostarHD's ongoing support efforts, ensuring customers receive comprehensive care for their technology needs."

About Renova Technology

Renova Technology, Inc. is an award-winning repair and supply chain services company. Over the last two decades, Renova has expanded its customer base and services to provide exceptional outsourced repair and supply chain programs including rework, advanced exchange, forward & reverse logistics, hard drive cold storage & media destruction, and special development projects.

Renova's customers span industries including automated parking, gaming & lottery, aerospace, fitness, public safety, fintech, surveillance, automotive, and healthcare.

Renova Technology, Inc. was also honored with the 2022 Partnership Gwinnett Small Supply Chain Pioneer Award, Inc. Regionals 2024 Southeast list of fastest-growing private companies in North America, and has been recognized as "A Company To Know" by SDM Magazine. Website: www.renovatechnology.com

About IDIS Americas, Inc.

IDIS Americas, Inc., headquartered in Coppell, Texas, offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced video solutions and AI-driven technologies for various security surveillance applications. IDIS Americas leverages the combined strengths and expertise of Costar Technologies companies and IDIS to deliver a wider selection of products, greater technical innovation, and an even higher level of service than ever before. IDIS Americas designs, develops, and distributes video surveillance and security solutions with high-performance products to meet the evolving needs of the customer and the security industry. Our mission at IDIS Americas is to become a leading partner of choice through quality products, competitive prices and unparalleled customer service.

Website: www.idisamericas.com

