Renova Technology Names Marc Melkerson as New CEO, Continuing Strong Leadership and Growth

Renova Technology, Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

NORCROSS, Ga. , Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renova Technology, Inc., a leading repair and supply chain services company, announced today the appointment of Marc Melkerson as its new Chief Executive Officer.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO, proud of what we have accomplished, and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers, including many Fortune 500 manufacturers," said Melkerson.

Marc Melkerson appointed Renova Technology's Chief Executive Officer.
Marc Melkerson, who joined Renova in 1999, has held leadership roles at Renova Technology, including serving as VP of Sales & Marketing, and most recently as Chief Operating Officer. As CEO, Marc will assume responsibility for continuing to expand the North American market by bringing repair and supply chain programs to leading manufacturers and enterprises.

"We are thrilled to have Marc take on this new role," said Renova Technology's Founder, President and Chairman, Jonathan Pine. "Marc's exceptional track record and dedication to our organization have been invaluable in securing new service lines and driving growth. Under his leadership, we achieved significant milestones, including expansion in 2023. We have full confidence in Marc's ability to continue leading Renova to even greater success."

The announcement comes as Renova completed the expansion of its combined 40,000-square-foot facility in the metro Atlanta area to support repair and supply chain programs for its customers. This expansion, which included a capital investment of $600,000, paves the way for the creation of 30 new jobs including engineering, customer service, and sales.

Marc has been instrumental in positioning Renova as a "Best-In-Class" repair service provider in North America. A Chicago native, Marc is an avid cyclist and swimmer who, when not at Renova Technology, can be found riding his Wahoo trainer, learning how to fix something, or spending time with his family.

About Renova Technology

Renova Technology, Inc. is an award-winning repair and supply chain services company. Over the last two decades, Renova has expanded its customer base and services to provide exceptional outsourced repair and supply chain programs including rework, advanced exchange, forward & reverse logistics, hard drive cold storage & media destruction, and special development projects.

Renova's customers span industries including automated parking, gaming & lottery, aerospace, fitness, public safety, fintech, surveillance, automotive, and healthcare. Renova serves world-class manufacturers, integrators, and enterprises such as NCR, Wahoo Fitness, Tellermate, Scientific Games, Panasonic Automotive, and Orbility.

Renova Technology, Inc. was also honored with the 2022 Partnership Gwinnett Small Supply Chain Pioneer Award and has been recognized as "A Company To Know" by SDM Magazine.

For more information, visit https://www.renovatechnology.com

SOURCE Renova Technology, Inc.

