Renova Therapeutics Announces an Abstract to be Presented at the Late-Breaking Scientific Session of 2018 American Diabetes Association Meeting: Urocortin-2 Gene Transfer Effectively Treats Type 1 Diabetes

In a blinded study, urocortin 2 (UCn2) gene-treated Akita mice showed normalization of fasting blood glucose, HbA1c and glucose tolerance, along with normalization of body weight and a reduction in water intake, when compared to a control group (AAV8.null or saline treated) of Akita diabetic mice. Urocortin 2 gene-treated mice also exhibited improved insulin sensitivity, increased skeletal muscle glucose uptake, reduction in nephropathy and retinopathy, and a marked increase in survival. Treated mice also showed increased cardiac function (echocardiography). The study was conducted at the VA San Diego and UC San Diego.

The poster is scheduled to be presented on Monday, June 25, 2018 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET. Poster presentation number 242-LB: Category 20-D Insulin Action–Signal Transduction, Insulin, and Other Hormones.

Renova Therapeutics holds worldwide, exclusive licenses to patents covering UCn2 products, their uses and methods of delivery.

About Renova Therapeutics

Renova Therapeutics is developing definitive, one-time gene therapies and peptide administration treatments to restore the health of people suffering from chronic diseases. The first indications the company is pursuing are gene therapy treatments for heart failure and type 2 diabetes, two of the most common and devastating chronic diseases in the world. The company's lead product candidate, RT-100, is a treatment that delivers a therapeutic gene directly to the heart during a routine outpatient procedure and has the potential to increase heart function in millions of patients with heart failure. The company's product pipeline also includes a groundbreaking gene therapy in preclinical stage for sufferers of type 2 diabetes, as well as a peptide infusion therapy for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure. Renova Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is led by an experienced management team in biopharmaceuticals and gene therapy. For additional information about the company, please visit www.renovatherapeutics.com.

