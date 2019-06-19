Renovate-to-sell home improvement company Curbio Inc. and Ebby Halliday Companies, a HomeServices of America company, announce partnership

POTOMAC, Md., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., the fast-growing real estate technology company that specializes in pre-sale home renovation, has announced a marketing partnership with the No. 1 real estate brokerage in Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth-based Ebby Halliday Companies, a HomeServices of America company.

"As one of the fastest growing metro regions in the United States, there's a huge demand for move-in ready homes in Dallas-Ft. Worth," said Curbio VP of marketing Rikki Rogers. "By partnering with Curbio, Ebby Halliday agents will help their sellers leverage that demand and maximize the sale price of their homes."

"Ebby Halliday Companies takes pride in continuing to innovate with new services that meet agent and market needs and ultimately provide a preeminent experience for our clients," said Randall Graham, vice president and director of marketing, Ebby Halliday Companies. "Adding Curbio to our arsenal of sales tools is exactly the type of service that sets our agents and company apart. Having a partner like Curbio helps our clients decrease days on market and increase their proceeds at closing."

Curbio uses an array of proprietary technology to deliver on-demand pre-sale home renovation. Innovations such as same-day estimates, real-time video updates, and virtual walkthroughs enable the company to complete projects faster than traditional home improvement companies, resulting in quicker sales and greater proceeds for sellers. Curbio defers payment for renovations until the home is sold, with no deposit or finance charges.

ABOUT CURBIO INC.

Curbio Inc. is a venture funded home renovation technology company that specializes exclusively in helping Realtors and their clients prepare their homes for sale in order to reduce days on market and increase seller proceeds. From its base in Potomac, Maryland, Curbio operates in the metro areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Phoenix. Operations will begin in Orlando, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles throughout the summer of 2019.

ABOUT EBBY HALLIDAY COMPANIES

Dallas-based Ebby Halliday, REALTORS® (ebby.com) is the largest independently owned residential real estate company in Texas and ranked 12th in the United States by sales volume, according to the 2017 REAL Trends 500 report. Founded in 1945, the company has approximately 1,800 agents and staff in 33 offices spanning 12,000 square miles of North Texas. In 2018, the company participated in over 18,000 transactions with a sales volume of more than $7 billion. The company acquired Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate (daveperrymiller.com) in 2007, and Williams Trew (williamstrew.com) in 2014. It also has affiliated mortgage, insurance and title businesses. Ebby Halliday was acquired by HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, in June 2018. HomeServices of America is the country's largest residential real estate company based on transaction sides, according to the 2018 REAL Trends 500.

