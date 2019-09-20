Renovate-to-sell home improvement company Curbio Inc. and The Keyes Company announce partnership

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., the fast-growing real estate technology company that specializes in pre-sale home renovations, has announced a marketing partnership with the top real estate brokerage in Miami, FL, The Keyes Company.

Under the co-marketing agreement between Curbio and The Keyes Company, Curbio will provide Realtors® with an array of print, digital, and live content with which they will win listings and educate their selling customers on the benefits of renovating before selling their homes.

Curbio provides a one-of-a-kind renovation experience for agents and their sellers. In addition to its deferred payment model, Curbio is a licensed and insured general contractor and manages the entire renovation, eliminating the need for the seller and agent to source contractors, find materials, and deal with the typical inconvenience of renovation. Sellers and agents also receive real-time updates about renovation progress through the Curbio app.

"We're excited to partner with The Keyes Family of Companies," said Curbio VP of Marketing Rikki Rogers. "Pre-sale renovation helps homeowners cash in on their most valuable asset, and Keyes Company Realtors® will be able to leverage our services to help their customers do just that. It's clear that The Keyes Company understands the importance of delivering a great customer experience."

"At Keyes, we pride ourselves in providing our customers with the best options for maximizing their homes," said Mike Pappas, President & CEO. "We believe our relationship with Curbio will be an added benefit to accomplish this."

Curbio uses proprietary technology and other tools to deliver on-demand pre-sale home renovation to Realtors® and their sellers. Innovations such as same-day estimates, real-time video updates, and virtual walkthroughs enable the company to complete projects 60% faster than traditional home improvement companies, resulting in quicker sales and greater proceeds for sellers.

Partnerships with major real estate brokerages like The Keyes Company supports Curbio's strategic decision to work only with homeowners who are represented by a licensed Realtor®. Realtor® referrals account for 100% of Curbio's business.

ABOUT CURBIO INC.

Curbio Inc. is a venture funded home renovation technology company that specializes exclusively in helping realtors and their clients prepare their homes for sale in order to reduce days on market and increase seller proceeds. From its base in Potomac, Maryland, Curbio operates in the metro areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, South Florida, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and Phoenix, with plans to expand into Boston, Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland within the next few months.

ABOUT THE KEYES COMPANY

Independently-owned and operated since 1926, The Keyes Company is a leader in the real estate industry. Keyes completed a merger with Illustrated Properties in July 2016. Following the merger, Keyes has 58 offices, more than 3,000 Associates and $6.7 billion in annual real estate sales and services. Keyes' offices are distributed throughout six counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Volusia. Keyes expands our Associates' reach globally as a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. In addition to our Associates' expertise, The Keyes Company offers a suite of resources to cover whatever needs arise while buying or selling your home. Your mortgage, title, insurance, and property management needs can all be managed in-house, allowing us to close your deal with speed and efficiency while giving you the opportunity to talk to a real person whenever you have a question.

SOURCE Curbio Inc.

Related Links

http://www.curbio.com/

