Renovate-to-sell home renovation company Curbio Inc. and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers announce partnership

POTOMAC, Md., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., the fast-growing real estate technology company that specializes exclusively in pre-sale home renovations, has announced a non-exclusive marketing partnership with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers, one of the top real estate brokerages in Atlanta.

Under the co-marketing agreement between Curbio and BHGRE Metro Brokers, Curbio will provide Metro Brokers agents with an array of print, digital, and live content with which they will win listings and educate their seller clients on the benefits of renovating before selling their homes.

"We're excited to partner with BHGRE Metro Brokers," said Curbio VP of Marketing Rikki Rogers. "High performing agents know that bringing real value to their clients is what makes them a true partner—not just a commission expense. It's clear that BHGRE Metro Brokers understands the importance of delivering a great experience to their clients and wants to help their agents compete in a crowded market."

"Metro Brokers of Atlanta takes pride in going above and beyond for our clients," said Craig McClelland, VP and Chief Operating Officer of BHGRE Metro Brokers. "With all the options available to homeowners today, it's important for us to bring something really special to the table. It's one thing to recommend a handyman or inspector. It's something entirely different to have a partner like Curbio that will help our clients walk away with significantly more money at closing."

Curbio uses an array of proprietary technology and other tools to deliver on-demand pre-sale home renovation to realtors and their sellers. Innovations such as same-day estimates, real-time video updates, and virtual walkthroughs enable the company to complete projects faster than traditional home improvement companies, resulting in quicker sales and greater proceeds for sellers. Curbio defers payment for renovations until the home is sold, with no deposit or finance charges.

Partnerships with major real estate brokerages like BHGRE Metro Brokers support Curbio's strategic decision to work only with homeowners who are represented by a licensed agent. Realtor referrals account for 100% of Curbio's business.

ABOUT CURBIO INC.

Curbio Inc. is a venture funded home renovation technology company that specializes exclusively in helping realtors and their clients prepare their homes for sale in order to reduce days on market and increase seller proceeds. From its base in Potomac, Maryland, Curbio operates in the metro areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Phoenix. Operations will begin in Orlando, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles throughout the summer of 2019.

ABOUT BHGRE METRO BROKERS

Since opening in 1979, BHGRE Metro Brokers has expanded to 26 locations and more than 2,000 real estate agents. The company has gained national recognition for its unique platform that is 100% geared and modeled to help agents become more successful than they could be anywhere else. It all begins with the most dynamic training programs, supported by the best resources and technology in the business. More agents choose BHGRE Metro Brokers than any other company in Georgia.

SOURCE Curbio Inc.