Renovation Brands Acquires Profile Designs, a Leading Provider of Artisanal Decorative Finishes

PORT RICHEY, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovation Brands, the parent company of multiple fast-growing online home improvement brands, is pleased to announce its sixth acquisition, Profile Designs, the leading provider of artisanal decorative finishes to American Tin Ceilings.

Headquartered in Port Richey, Florida, Profile Designs has been providing artisanal customizable decorative finish solutions for over 10 years to American Tin Ceilings, the leading manufacturer of decorative tin panels. Profile Designs' team of dedicated craftspeople create hand-finished tin panels that are used by interior designers and architects to design prominent ceilings across commercial and residential projects.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented team of master finishers to the Renovation Brands family," says Marc Sieger, CEO of Renovation Brands. "Profile Designs provides us with the opportunity to elevate our fastest growing product line at American Tin Ceilings and collaborate with the Architecture & Design community to create one-of-a-kind custom finishes."

This acquisition will significantly strengthen American Tin Ceilings' capacity to work with design firms on custom finish projects, solidifying its position as the industry's preferred partner for tin ceilings. For end consumers, the new capacity will lead to more on-trend finish introductions.

To learn more about American Tin Ceilings' finish offerings, click here.



About Renovation Brands:

Renovation Brands is the parent company of multiple fast-growing home improvement product brands serving both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is a top 500 e-retailer that is owned by Digital Fuel Capital, a leader in investing in internet retail and digital marketing technology and services.

Renovation Brands is currently comprised of six specialty eCommerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Register, Baseboarders, RTA Cabinet Store, DecorPlanet.com, and KitchenDesignPros.

Related Links

www.americantinceilings.com/colors-master.html

www.renovationbrands.com

SOURCE Renovation Brands

Related Links

www.renovationbrands.com

