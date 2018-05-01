Renovation Brands Partners with Bread to Offer Innovative Consumer Financing Technology Online

"We are extremely excited to partner with Bread and integrate a consumer financing program that will allow us to tailor the solution to our product set and individual brand dynamics. We pride ourselves on our exceptional service, and offering Bread allows us to better serve our customers by providing affordable options to pay over time," said Marc Sieger, Chief Executive Officer of Renovation Brands.

The financing solution will roll out across many of its sites over the next month. Consumers turn to Renovation Brands for niche home renovation products ranging from fireplaces to tin ceilings to custom cabinets. Online brands such as Electric Fireplaces Direct, American Tin Ceilings, RTA Cabinet Store, and Mantels Direct have all built a name for themselves as leading players in its niche and are trusted sources of both service and quality goods.

"Renovation Brands' portfolio of diverse home improvement brands and commitment to customer service and transparency is the perfect match for Bread," said Josh Abramowitz, CEO of Bread. "We are excited to partner with Renovation Brands and offer powerful consumer financing solutions to help drive incremental sales while providing consumers with flexible payment options and simple, easy-to-understand terms."

Bread, a leading platform for pay-over-time solutions, allows shoppers to finance their purchases in low monthly installments. Bread's white-label capabilities and full-funnel solution, which allow retailers to offer financing anywhere on their e-commerce site — not just at checkout — will enable websites within the Renovation Brands portfolio to offer financing earlier in the shopping journey to boost AOV, increase conversions, and lift sales.

About Renovation Brands

Renovation Brands serves both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is a top e-retailer. Renovation Brands is currently comprised of eight specialty e-commerce brands. Consumers, as well as professional clients - including architects, designers, builders, and property managers, use these brands to achieve superior renovation products and service.

About Bread

Bread is a leading platform for pay-over-time solutions that help merchants reach more customers by allowing them to offer financing online. Merchants partner with Bread to transform the shopping journey and offer diversified loan products that boost sales, increase AOV, and improve the customer experience. Bread integrates seamlessly with numerous e-commerce platforms and is a full-funnel white-label solution designed to optimize conversion and offer a seamless customer experience. To learn more, please visit getbread.com.

