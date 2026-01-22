Renovation Expert Dave Colver of Easton, PA Shares a Kitchen Remodeling Checklist in HelloNation

EASTON, Pa., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the best way to approach a kitchen remodel without being overwhelmed? According to a HelloNation article , success starts with a structured plan that includes budgeting, layout evaluation, and expert consultation. Dave Colver of Piscitello's Home Center in Easton, Pennsylvania, explains that kitchens are among the most used and most complex rooms in the home, and a thoughtful planning process is the key to a smooth and rewarding renovation.

The article advises homeowners to begin with a comprehensive kitchen remodel checklist. Establishing a realistic budget is the first critical step. Colver recommends including all expected costs such as appliances, cabinetry, labor, and design services, along with a contingency for unplanned expenses. A clear financial roadmap helps prevent costly scope changes and keeps the project focused from start to finish.

Functionality should guide design decisions. Identifying pain points in the current kitchen layout, like traffic bottlenecks or insufficient prep areas, allows homeowners to prioritize improvements that deliver real value. From there, selecting materials becomes a balance of aesthetics and performance. Colver emphasizes that countertops, cabinetry, and flooring must not only look good but also withstand the daily demands of the household.

Professional guidance is also a cornerstone of success. A design consultation can uncover space planning issues, flag code requirements, and align product choices for a cohesive result. Contractors benefit from well-prepared plans, allowing the work to proceed efficiently through each phase, from demolition to installation.

Finally, the article stresses the importance of scheduling. Homeowners should anticipate lead times and disruption, especially when access to the kitchen is limited. Setting a realistic home improvement timeline helps ensure a smoother experience and better outcomes.

The full article, Checklist for Planning a Kitchen Remodel , provides a practical roadmap for homeowners looking to transform their kitchens with confidence and clarity.

