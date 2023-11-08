Renovations Successfully Completed at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Roanoke Hollins/I-81 and Hilton Garden Inn Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daly Seven, a family-owned hotel management company, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of extensive renovations at two of its properties in Roanoke, Virginia. The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Roanoke Hollins/I-81 and the Hilton Garden Inn Roanoke have undergone transformational upgrades, promising an enhanced and rejuvenated guest experience.

Rooms at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Roanoke Hollins/I-81 hotel offer guests modern style and ample amenities. The entire hotel underwent a complete transformation to meet the needs of today's modern traveler.
Known for its beautiful mountain views, the Hilton Garden Inn Roanoke's newly renovated interior reflects the beauty of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains.
The comprehensive renovation project, which commenced in 2022, was designed to elevate every aspect of the hotels, ensuring that both properties continue to provide the highest level of comfort, service, and modern amenities that guests have come to expect.

Key renovation highlights include:

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Roanoke Hollins/I-81:

  • Newly transformed guest rooms and suites featuring contemporary furnishings and modern design.
  • A welcoming and revitalized lobby area that enhances guest arrival and breakfast dining experience.
  • A modern fitness center and refreshed outdoor spaces for relaxation and enjoyment.

Hilton Garden Inn Roanoke:

  • Refreshed guest rooms and suites featuring a bright and comfortable design.
  • A welcoming and modernized lobby and public areas that create an inviting ambiance.
  • A redesigned restaurant and bar area where guests can enjoy the hotel's beautiful mountain views.
  • Renovated meeting and event spaces to accommodate various gatherings and events.

Daly Seven is proud to have overseen these renovations and remains committed to ensuring that both properties continue to provide exceptional hospitality services.

Joe Daly, President of Daly Seven, expressed his satisfaction with the completed renovations: "We are excited to announce the successful completion of these transformative renovations. We are confident that the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Roanoke Hollins/I-81 and Hilton Garden Inn Roanoke will provide an even higher level of comfort, style, and service to our valued guests. These enhancements demonstrate our unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding guest experiences."

With the renovations now complete, both properties are ready to welcome guests and provide them with an exceptional and revitalized stay in the Roanoke area.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit the official websites of Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Roanoke Hollins/I-81 and Hilton Garden Inn Roanoke.

About Daly Seven:
Daly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned, award-winning hotel development and management company that has been operating hotels since its first property in 1983 and currently has 40 properties in NC, SC and VA. The Greensboro, NC-based company is recognized as an experienced hotel operator by Hilton Hotel Corporation, Marriott International, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group and Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and is a proud supporter of local communities and charities.

CONTACT: Rebecca Ramey, [email protected]

SOURCE Daly Seven, Inc

