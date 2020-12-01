Renovia presents at Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovia Inc. ("Renovia"), a women-led company developing first-line digital therapeutics for female pelvic floor disorders, will participate in Piper Sandler's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, occurring virtually from December 1-3, 2020. As part of the Medical Technology Disruptors Panel, Renovia President and CEO Eileen Maus will highlight the company's recently launched, next-generation leva® Digital Therapeutic for the treatment of urinary incontinence (UI) in women. The live, on-camera discussion occurs today at 2:00 pm EST. Participation in the Conference is by invitation only.

UI is a progressive disorder that affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone, including more than half of women over age 50. Commonly referred to as bladder leakage, UI negatively impacts a woman's quality of life and can also lead to potentially severe medical conditions. Pelvic floor muscle training is the recommended first course of treatment for women with involuntary bladder leaks as it can help resolve or improve UI symptoms in many women. However, women underreport UI to physicians – often because they don't understand the causes of UI or are unaware that effective non-surgical and drug-free treatment is available.

The leva Digital Therapeutic is an FDA-cleared device that can help women train their pelvic floor muscles using patented motion sensor technology and the leva app. Available by prescription, the leva Digital Therapeutic enables a woman to train and strengthen her pelvic floor through real-time visualization of movement as she performs pelvic floor muscle exercises. The leva Digital Therapeutic is designed for at-home use and has published clinical data and multiple clinical trials supporting its efficacy.

Renovia provides patients with coaching and encouragement embedded in the leva app and through live, one-on-one support from the Renovia Women's Center. Renovia also offers automated adherence and symptom reporting to patients and their health care providers. "Our novel approach supports at-home treatment while enabling a woman's doctor to remain integrally involved her care," said Ms. Maus, who added, "Renovia combines the best of both worlds, the oversight and involvement of the healthcare team with the ability to have treatment at home when it fits into a woman's day. I think that is what is really disruptive about Renovia, and we're honored to be among those featured on this important panel of healthcare solutions."

Important Indication and Safety Information for the leva Digital Therapeutic

The leva Pelvic Digital Therapeutic is intended for strengthening of pelvic floor muscles, and rehabilitation and training of weak pelvic floor muscles for the treatment of stress, mixed and mild-to-moderate urgency urinary incontinence (including overactive bladder) in women. Treatment with the leva Digital Therapeutic is by prescription and is not for everyone. Please talk to your prescriber to see if the leva Digital Therapeutic is right for you. Your prescriber should discuss all potential benefits and risks with you. Do not use the leva Digital Therapeutic while pregnant, or if you think you may be pregnant, unless authorized by your doctor. For a complete summary of the risks and instructions for the leva Digital Therapeutic, see its Instructions for Use available at www.renoviainc.com.

About Renovia

Boston-based Renovia Inc. is a women-led company dedicated to improving the lives of women with pelvic floor disorders. Renovia's flagship product, the leva® Digital Therapeutic System, offers a novel, effective, first-line treatment for urinary incontinence (UI), an underreported condition affecting 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Renovia's technology enables non-surgical, drug-free treatment via precise visualization of pelvic movement in real time during pelvic floor muscle training, while monitoring usage and progress. For more information about Renovia or the leva Digital Therapeutic, please visit www.renoviainc.com. Renovia Inc. and leva® are trademarks of Renovia Inc. in the United States and other countries. All Rights Reserved.

