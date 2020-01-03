Renovo and BlackBerry QNX to Showcase Award Winning Automotive Data Platform at CES 2020

As part of the partnership, BlackBerry's QNX ISO 26262 safety-certified real time operating system (RTOS) will integrate with Insight , Renovo's award-winning , intelligent automotive data platform that accelerates development cycles, improves product performance and reduces operational costs for R&D and production fleets.

The BlackBerry QNX-Renovo partnership will deliver an innovative ADAS & AV development platform, combining over 45 years of experience and deep knowledge of embedded systems, highly scalable software platforms and mission-critical safety systems. The companies will reveal some of the new features created through their partnership at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

"QNX RTOS is a world-class real-time OS providing global OEMs with the highest levels of safety and reliability. We're immensely proud to announce our partnership with BlackBerry," said Chris Heiser, Co-Founder and CEO of Renovo. "As leaders in our respective fields, we are excited to join forces to accelerate ADAS and autonomous driving from the lab to the open road."

BlackBerry QNX technology is embedded in 150 million cars on the road today, including many of Renovo's own autonomous test fleet. The integration with Renovo's platform is a critical component in creating safe, reliable in-vehicle systems with a clear safety certification path. The integration also brings the BlackBerry QNX RTOS to the Renovo platform outside the vehicle, in edge computing, equally vital to development and certification efforts. As automakers continue to chase the $70 billion market for ADAS features, this partnership represents a significant step forward for the integration of these features at a larger scale than ever before. By working together, Renovo and BlackBerry QNX hope to speed the development and implementation of these features at scale across the globe.

"Data is the lifeblood of software-defined vehicles of the future and being able to rapidly identify actionable insights is a critical problem facing the automotive industry," said John Wall, SVP and Co-Head, BlackBerry QNX. "By combining Renovo's data management and technology expertise with ours, we will bring a solution forward to accelerate the development of safe and secure connected and autonomous vehicles."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Renovo

Renovo is an award-winning automotive vehicle software company focused on enabling the global commercialization of autonomous vehicle fleets. Renovo's scalable platform merges software, data management, and automotive-grade safety systems into a unified solution for autonomous vehicle fleet deployments. Renovo combines Silicon Valley agility with proven automotive capabilities in a singular commitment to bring autonomous vehicles to the greatest scale, highest safety and lowest cost imaginable.

