Renovo Capital Announces Sale of Rochester Sensors to Amphenol Corporation

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovo Capital, LLC ("Renovo") is pleased to announce the sale of Rochester Sensors ("Rochester" or the "Company") to Amphenol Corporation ("Amphenol").

Renovo acquired Rochester in May 2018 through a carve-out from Gas Equipment Company. Under Renovo's ownership, Rochester was transformed into a scaled designer and manufacturer of liquid level sensors through significant investment in research and development, engineering, marketing and sales to introduce leading edge liquid level sensor technologies for the industrial OEM market. In addition, four strategic add-on acquisitions were completed, which brought new sensor technologies and access to new geographies and markets that have been instrumental to Rochester's growth.

Renovo and the Rochester team invested significant effort to expand Rochester's manufacturing capabilities internationally. Through all of these combined initiatives, Rochester's performance improved significantly during Renovo's ownership, an extraordinary achievement for the Rochester management team and all employees.

The combination of Rochester and Amphenol expands Amphenol's breadth and depth in industrial sensor and interconnector technologies through the addition of Rochester's significant capabilities in level sensor applications.

DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Rochester in the transaction.

About Renovo Capital

Renovo Capital is a Dallas, TX-based lower middle market private equity firm comprised of season operating and investing professionals. Renovo makes control investments in technical product and service businesses that have the potential to generate meaningful value through operational improvements and strategic initiatives. Since its founding in 2009, Renovo has completed over 43 transactions and raised over $750 million of committed capital. Renovo is currently investing out of Renovo Capital Fund IV, LP, a $350 million committed capital fund raised in 2024.

