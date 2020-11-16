Renovo Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Edge-centric Automotive Software Platform

"Today's car manufacturers have major software-centric challenges — self-driving, electrification, over-the-air updates — that require continuous iteration driven by a perpetual supply of real-world data, and yet no way exists to move these massive data sets from the vehicles to the cloud," said Melek Ozturk, Industry Analyst. "Renovo's platform leverages the vehicle's built-in edge computing power to refine the raw data into compact and economical insights that can be moved efficiently on a real-time basis across an entire fleet of vehicles."

Renovo offers clients two main advantages: reducing data costs, by decreasing their reliance on expensive cloud storage and compute; and time, by allowing them to collect data at the source and process it on the edge before sending only the most insightful data to the development teams. These teams can then build and deploy updates that improve vehicle safety, increase feature reliability, and enhance the overall customer experience. In addition to ADAS development teams, a company's powertrain, reliability, manufacturing, warranty, sales, and marketing teams can use the real-world vehicle data in decision-making.

"At Renovo, we provide our automotive customers with solutions that refine and fully utilize the tremendous amount of data being produced by today's connected vehicles," said Robin Nijor, Chief Commercial Officer at Renovo. "We are humbled to receive Frost & Sullivan's award that recognizes the hard work of our team. We want to thank our customers and industry partners who have helped us scale our award-winning platform over the past ten years."

In just one example of how automakers have creatively used Renovo: Currently, many new vehicle designs integrate face recognition features based on specific algorithms and big data input from human features and facial geometry. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has created a population of drivers wearing face masks, which affects the software's ability to perform. Renovo can easily and quickly resolve this challenge to ensure its customers keep pace with and benefit from the changes happening in the real world. Furthermore, with ADAS and autonomous vehicle features becoming standard offerings, Renovo's robust, secure software platform will help automotive customers remain agile and adjust to the learning curve.

"Renovo has forged strategic relationships to fortify its platform's operation. Through its collaboration with Verizon, Renovo has created a strong support mechanism in new technology integration and in providing scalable access to network service for customers," noted Ozturk. "With support from telecom, edge-computing, and storage ecosystem giants, Renovo is ensuring its customers gain low-latency computing and scalable operating capacity across the board, from a single car to a globally distributed fleet."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

