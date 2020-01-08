RenovoRx Announces Issuance of Fifth U.S. Patent

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RenovoRx, an innovator in targeted cancer therapy, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent 10,512,761 covering kits for delivery of chemotherapeutic agents within the body. These kits may be used for the localized and specific delivery of potent chemotherapeutic agents to tumors. This is the fifth patent issued to RenovoRx, expanding its growing technology portfolio which includes RenovoCath.

RenovoCath is a proprietary FDA cleared medical device system that employs a dual-balloon infusion catheter. RenovoCath provides a unique approach using Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMPTM) to target delivery of a drug to disease site. RenovoRx has already secured Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for Intra-Arterial gemcitabine for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. This combination is being utilized in a Phase III clinical trial called TIGeR-PaC evaluating extended median survival and improved Quality of Life for pancreatic cancer patients.

The randomized TIGeR-PaC trial is enrolling newly diagnosed, unresectable locally-advanced pancreatic cancer patients in the United States and Europe. To learn more, visit https://renovorx.com/clinical-trial/.

"We are pleased to add this important patent to our growing portfolio, expanding opportunities to help patients through targeted therapy designed to maximize benefits while minimizing side effects," said Shaun R. Bagai, Chief Executive Officer at RenovoRx. "On the clinical side, we have gained strong momentum in our TIGeR-PaC Phase III study as the majority of our sites have been identified and are actively enrolling in the US and Europe with more than 20 percent of the study already enrolled."

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx, headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, is developing innovative solutions for targeted delivery of fluids, including diagnostic and therapeutic agents such as chemotherapy, to specific sites in the body. Delivering these concentrated agents through the Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) method with RenovoCath safely and without transmission to non-targeted areas, is the focus of RenovoRx technology. Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

RenovoRx and RenovoCath are registered trademarks of RenovoRx, Inc.

