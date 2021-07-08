RenovoRx Announces Issuance of Seventh U.S. Patent

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RenovoRx, a biopharmaceutical company and innovator in targeted cancer therapy, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,052,224. This new patent extends the Company's extensive coverage of its novel RenovoRx therapeutic Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP™) therapy platform. The newly issued patent provides additional coverage of the RenovoTAMP method of more efficiently delivering a chemotherapeutic agent to treat a tumor in conjunction with pre-treatment with radiation to modify the tissue microenvironment. This is RenovoRx's seventh U.S. patent.

"We are pleased with this seventh U.S. patent issuance as it marks an important achievement in our patent portfolio with its additional coverage for the RenovoRx therapy platform. Our primary goal with RenovoTAMP is to offer cancer patients an innovative targeted therapy that offers a potential option to achieve an extended and better quality of life," said Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer at RenovoRx. "This addition to our patent portfolio has the potential to continually increase value for our investors further demonstrating our commitment to expand opportunities for patients through our therapy platform."

RenovoTAMP is the Company's novel therapy platform designed to deliver well-established and de-risked chemotherapeutic agents for targeted treatment of solid cancer tumors and is under investigation to increase survival and improve quality of life. This platform technology will enable physicians to isolate the anatomy and micro-perfuse targeted tissue with small molecule chemotherapy. RenovoRx has already secured Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for Intra-Arterial gemcitabine for the treatment of pancreatic and bile duct cancers.

The TIGeR-PaC clinical trial is a randomized study utilizing the RenovoTAMP platform to evaluate RenovoRx's first product candidate, RenovoGem™ (intra-arterial gemcitabine [chemotherapy] in combination with the proprietary RenovoCath® delivery system). TIGeR-PaC is currently enrolling locally advanced, unresectable pancreatic cancer patients. In clinical studies conducted to date, gemcitabine delivered directly via the pancreatic arteries using the RenovoTAMP platform with its treatment regime was associated with more than half the patients living over two years.

The randomized TIGeR-PaC trial is enrolling unresectable locally-advanced pancreatic cancer patients. To learn more, visit https://renovorx.com/clinical-trial/.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, has developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. Targeted therapy via the proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP) platform safely and without transmission to non-targeted areas, is the primary focus.

RenovoRx's patent portfolio includes seven U.S. patents for its technology. The Company also has secured two separate Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA for intra-arterial gemcitabine including pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer. The RenovoTAMP therapy is being studied in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

RenovoRx won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 for its RenovoTAMP technology.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding RenovoRx's future expectations, plans and prospects and are based on RenovoRx's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. RenovoRx disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE RenovoRx

