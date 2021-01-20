RenovoRx Announces Studies that Further Advance the Science of Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Presented at the 2021 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RenovoRx, an innovator in targeted cancer therapy, today announced two research studies were presented at the 2021 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium that further advance the science of pancreatic cancer treatment. In one presentation, preliminary data from the ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC Clinical Trial was used to investigate incidence of sepsis in pancreatic cancer patients. In the second presentation, data regarding resection rates in patients with Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC) undergoing IV gemcitabine + nab-paclitaxel treatment regimens as part of the induction phase of the TIGeR-PaC study was shared. The TIGeR-PaC trial's primary goal is to determine whether its proprietary Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP®) procedure utilizing intra-arterial gemcitabine can reduce the chance of cancer spreading and extend survival while improving quality of life for pancreatic cancer patients.

"The data presented at the 2021 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium indicates how the TIGeR-PaC trial is helping to advance the science for pancreatic cancer treatment beyond its primary goals," said Dr. Ramtin Agah, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder at RenovoRx. "One study addresses the potential of risk stratifying patients that may become septic in their standard of care systemic chemotherapy treatment protocol. The other presentation helps us better understand how the gemcitabine + nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy regimen can aid resection rates for LAPC patients."

Studies presented at 2021 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium:

"Sepsis and pancreatic cancer: Biliary stents a significant risk factor in patients undergoing chemotherapy," presented by Michael J. Pishvaian, Charles Li, et al. evaluated the occurrence of sepsis in pancreatic cancer patients with biliary stents included in the TIGeR-PaC trial. The placement of a biliary stent can be used to alleviate complications from the obstruction of the bile duct. The findings concluded that combined with the immunosuppressive qualities of chemotherapy, the likelihood of sepsis increases, with incidence rates significantly greater than those previously reported in the drugs' prescribing information or previous studies. The current practice of the insertion of the biliary stent potentially introduces bacteria during the procedure, resulting in potential infection later with administration of chemotherapy.

"Resection rate of locally advanced pancreatic cancer in gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel versus FOLFIRINOX," presented by Michael J. Pishvaian, Shahriar Sharif, et al. evaluated the resection rate in LAPC patients using regimens approved for metastatic pancreatic cancer. There currently is no established treatment for LAPC and because of the complexity of surgically removing the tumor in this population, hope remains for rendering them to the point of resectablity with chemotherapy. This study compared the common systemic treatment regimens used in LAPC including intravenous gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel (Gem-Nab) chemotherapy and FOLFIRINOX (a combination of five chemotherapy agents). To evaluate the Gem-Nab treatment approach, the research team used data from the TIGeR-PaC clinical trial's induction phase and control arm of the study. The study concluded that in the younger cohort of patients, TIGeR-PaC results are in line with the data of 15% resection rate from another trial of patients with median age of 65 years. In the TIGeR-PaC study the resection rate for LAPC treated with systemic Gem-Nab chemotherapy was 10% overall, and 18.2% for the younger patient population. These resection rates are comparable to the other reports for Gem-Nab and are similar to retrospective reports for the younger patients undergoing resection after treatment with FOLFIRINOX.

The TIGeR-PaC study, which currently has approximately 30 active clinical sites, is ultimately expected to involve approximately 200 participants in the US and Europe. To learn more, visit https://renovorx.com/clinical-trial/.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx, headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, has developed a platform technology to deliver small molecule therapeutic agents, such as chemotherapy, to specific sites in the body. Targeted therapy via proprietary Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) safely and without transmission to non-targeted areas, is the focus of the of the RenovoRx technology platform.

RenovoRx's patent portfolio includes six US patents for its technology. The Company also has secured two separate Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA for Intra-Arterial gemcitabine including pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer. The TAMP therapy is being studied in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer.

RenovoRx recently won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 for its TAMP technology.

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website

