RenovoRx Named 2020 Drug Delivery Technology Winner in the Fierce Innovation Awards for Life Sciences

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RenovoRx, an innovator in targeted cancer therapy, today announced it won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020. The peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma honors companies demonstrating innovative solutions, technologies, and services that could make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies. RenovoRx's proprietary Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) technology is a unique method for targeted delivery of chemotherapy to treat solid tumors.

The awards program's applications were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major biotech and pharma companies including Astellas, Accenture, AstraZeneca, Angiocrine Bioscience, Biotech Research Group, NIHR Clinical Research Network, Medidata Solutions, and PPD. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation. A full list of judges can be found at https://fiercelifesciencesawards.secure-platform.com/a/page/judges. Winners were announced today in the 2020 Innovation Report published by Fierce Life Sciences.

"We are honored to win the Fierce Innovation Award. Our novel TAMP approach for treating pancreatic tumors isolates the region of disease, so it receives an optimal dose of targeted chemotherapy," said Shaun R. Bagai, Chief Executive Officer at RenovoRx. "Our goal is maximizing patient survival while minimizing side effects: extending not just life, but quality life.

Bagai added, "We are very encouraged by our Phase I/II results, and we have gained strong momentum in our TIGeR-PaC Phase III study in the United States and Europe."

After demonstrating a median survival of approximately 28 months vs.14-15 months expected survival in historical studies in this patient population in Phase I/II pancreatic cancer studies, RenovoRx secured two separate Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA for Intra-Arterial gemcitabine: pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer. This combination of RenovoCath and gemcitabine is being utilized in the TIGeR-PaC Phase III trial evaluating extended median overall survival and improved quality of life for pancreatic cancer patients.

The randomized TIGeR-PaC trial is enrolling unresectable locally-advanced pancreatic cancer patients in the United States and Europe. To learn more, visit renovorx.com/clinical-trial/.

RenovoRx, headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, is developing innovative solutions for targeted delivery of fluids, including diagnostic and therapeutic agents such as chemotherapy, to specific sites in the body. Delivering these concentrated agents through the Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) method with RenovoCath safely and without transmission to non-targeted areas, is the focus of RenovoRx technology. Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

RenovoRx and RenovoCath are registered trademarks of RenovoRx, Inc.

