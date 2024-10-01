Renovus Capital Partners Announces Sale of LeapPoint to Omnicom

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia-area investment firm, is pleased to announce the sale of its portfolio company, LeapPoint, to Omnicom. LeapPoint is an Adobe Gold Solution partner dedicated to helping organizations improve the orchestration and performance of their entire marketing lifecycle. Led by Co-Founder and CEO Nik DeBenedetto, the company helps Fortune 1000 enterprises optimize the performance of their marketing organizations by strategically integrating people, processes and Adobe technology.

"We are thankful for our partnership with Renovus," said DeBenedetto. "When we were seeking an investment partner, we evaluated a number of firms and ultimately selected Renovus both for their experience in scaling founder-led businesses and our shared vision for becoming a leading Adobe partner. Renovus provided invaluable support to us as we refined our strategy, built our management team and delivery capabilities, and executed our international expansion. We have achieved our goals with Renovus, and we look forward to executing our growth plans under Omnicom."

The acquisition builds upon Omnicom's existing partnership with Adobe. Omnicom is also a user of Adobe's Content Supply Chain solution to connect the people, processes, and technology necessary to provide Omnicom's specialized, integrated client services.

"Renovus' and Nik's vision for LeapPoint aligned over the goal of becoming a leading Adobe partner," said Jesse Serventi, Co-Founding Partner of Renovus. "Our 2021 investment in LeapPoint was shortly after Adobe's acquisition of Workfront, a mission critical product for marketers and LeapPoint's historical core competency. Three years later, the LeapPoint team has built extensive expertise across Adobe Experience Cloud and has received Adobe's Content Supply Chain Ready badge, recognizing the company's commitment and demonstrated ability to help clients plan, create, and deliver personalized content at scale. We congratulate Nik and the team and are confident that LeapPoint will further enhance Omnicom's Adobe capabilities."

About LeapPoint

LeapPoint is a digital advisory firm focused on helping organizations connect their people, processes, and technology to improve orchestration across the entire marketing lifecycle. As an Adobe Gold Solution Partner, LeapPoint's expertise spans the entire Adobe Experience Cloud ecosystem. The company's certified consultants have delivered more than 600,000 hours of Adobe-related implementations and integrations and actively support hundreds of enterprise-level and Fortune 1000 clients. For more information, visit www.leappoint.com.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion of assets across its several sector focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 30 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare, and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Renovus Capital Partners LLC