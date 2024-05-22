Renovus Capital Partners Announces Significant Investment in Case Works

WAYNE, Pa., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia-area based investment firm, announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in Case Works, LLC ("Case Works" or "the Company"). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Case Works is a leading tech-enabled legal services company that enables plaintiff law firms to scale case volume in an efficient and cost-effective way. Case Works leverages its technology solutions and team of case managers, project managers, and software developers to deliver its industry-leading case development and client engagement services to premier plaintiff law firms.

The partnership will enable Case Works to further invest in solutions that will drive increased speed and efficiency for its law firm clients. With Renovus' support, Case Works plans to launch new solutions and enhance existing ones, grow its team, pursue strategic acquisitions, and enter additional segments of the legal services ecosystem.

"Renovus is the perfect partner for Case Works. The firm aligns with our core values and the Company's mission of Helping Lawyers Help People," said Case Works Founder Susan Barfield. "At Case Works, we continuously strive to make a positive impact for our employees, our law firm partners, and their clients. We are thrilled to have partnered with a firm that is committed to our purpose and our culture."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Renovus and be a driver of innovation in the industry," said Dan Miner, CEO of Case Works. "With Renovus, we are well-positioned to capitalize on a fragmented market through strategic acquisitions, bolstering the Company's position in the industry and providing increased value to plaintiff law firms. This is a huge win for both Case Works and our clients."

"Case Works pairs industry-leading and innovative technologies with a deep bench of subject matter experts to deliver value to its clients," said Renovus Managing Director, Lee Minkoff. "The client base includes the top plaintiff law firms in the country and is a testament to the quality of the platform Case Works has built. We see a great fit with the Case Works team and are very excited to be their partner in growth."

About Case Works

Case Works is the leading provider of tech-enabled litigation support solutions to the country's premier plaintiff law firms. Based in Austin, Texas, the Company was created with a single mission: To Help Lawyers Help People. Case Works provides a full suite of case management services including claims qualification, intake, medical records retrieval & review, case development, and ongoing plaintiff engagement. You can learn more at www.yourcaseworks.com

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1.5 billion of assets across its several sector focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

