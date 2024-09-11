Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Acquisition of QualX

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a private equity firm based in the Philadelphia area, today announced the acquisition of QualX Corporation. ("QualX" or the "Company"). Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Springfield, VA, QualX is a leading provider of records and information management, digital transformation, and business process improvement services to agencies across the Federal government.

This strategic partnership will enable QualX to further invest in innovative solutions for its Federal agency clients including the Departments of Defense, State, Treasury, Health & Human Services, Labor, and Homeland Security. QualX utilizes enhanced technology solutions and a team of qualiﬁed professionals to deliver top-tier expertise in declassification and FOIA services. With the support of Renovus, QualX intends to enhance its existing technology solutions, expand its team, pursue strategic acquisitions, and extend the Company's footprint.

"Renovus is an ideal partner for QualX," said Alan Moon, Founder of QualX. "We sought a partner with experience and capabilities to complement QualX's strengths and we are enthusiastic to have officially joined Renovus' portfolio of knowledge and talent businesses. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for our company."

Jon Persson, CEO of QualX, added, "We are eager to partner with Renovus as we aim to accelerate our growth. With Renovus, we are well positioned to capitalize on market opportunities through strategic acquisitions, bolstering the Company's position in the industry, and providing greater value to government agencies. This is a huge win for QualX, our clients, and our employees."

"QualX has been an industry leading and a trusted supplier of information management and records management services to the DoD and Civilian agency clients for decades," said Renovus Partner, Manan Shah. "They have an impeccable record of providing the highest quality services in support of agencies' missions. We see a great fit with the QualX team and are very happy to be their partner in growth."

DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Renovus. Greenberg Traurig LLP served as legal counsel to QualX, and Monument Capital Partners served as financial advisor to QualX. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About QualX

QualX Corp. was founded in 2009 by Alan Moon, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, to provide agency-level strategic planning and policy development, information management, enterprise IT, program management, and business process improvement support services to the Federal government. The Company specializes in full scope Records and Information Management (RIM) services, including all forms of information access analysis, image and data capture, electronic information governance, records disposition, systems administration and helpdesk support, website development and maintenance, data storage and retrieval, and other RIM mission support services. Learn more at www.qlxcorp.com.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion of assets across its funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 30 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare, and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Renovus Capital Partners LLC