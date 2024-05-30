Renovus Capital Partners Expands its Knowledge & Talent Footprint in Healthcare Services by Hiring Gary Tang as Principal

WAYNE, Pa., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia-area investment firm, announced today that it has hired seasoned private equity professional Gary Tang as Principal. Mr. Tang will focus on expanding Renovus' healthcare services investment vertical.

Gary Tang, Principal, Renovus Capital Partners

Mr. Tang brings a wealth of relevant middle market investing experience to Renovus. Most recently, he was a Vice President at Chicago Pacific Founders, where he oversaw numerous investments, and previously was with Norwest Venture Partners. He has a strong history of working closely with portfolio company management teams to optimize processes for improved operations.

"Gary is an experienced investment professional who will make a meaningful addition to our growing firm. His healthcare sector expertise and relationships will be a great boost to our healthcare services practice," commented Jesse Serventi, Partner and Co-Founder of Renovus. "We look forward to leveraging Gary's expertise as we expand our position in this dynamic sector, which continues to offer tremendous potential for Renovus."

"I was attracted to Renovus because of the team's track record, entrepreneurial culture and values," said Gary Tang. "I look forward to working closely with my colleagues and our management teams to build the value of our portfolio."

Prior to Norwest, Mr. Tang worked for Robert W. Baird & Co. as an Associate, and he began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds a Master of Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Tulane University.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1.5 billion of assets across its several sector focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Renovus Capital Partners