Renovus Capital Partners Makes a Significant Growth Capital Investment in Thought Logic Consulting

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia-area private equity firm, announced today that it has made a significant growth capital investment in Thought Logic Consulting ("Thought Logic" or the "Company"), a leading business and technology transformation consulting firm with offices in Atlanta, GA and Richmond, VA. The partnership with Renovus will help Thought Logic make additional investments in its team and capabilities, accelerate its planned geographical expansion, and seek industry partnerships and acquisitions.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Renovus in our next phase of growth," said Keith Roberts, CEO and Founder of the Company. "The combination of our service excellence, rooted in our core tenets of 'Listen, Collaborate, and Deliver,' and Renovus' proven track record of adding strategic value to founder-led businesses will supercharge Thought Logic's vision of becoming the best regional business and technology consultancy."

The investment in Thought Logic represents Renovus' 9th investment in the business and technology services space.

"As industry specialists, we have a strong affinity for niche businesses that offer cost effective and innovative services to address complex business challenges faced by their clients. Thought Logic, through its experienced consultants deployed in a local coverage model, does just that," said Atif Gilani, Founding Partner of Renovus. "Keith and his team have done a great job growing their business thus far and we are excited to support them in further expanding their platform."

Citizens served as the sell-side advisor to Thought Logic. DLA Piper served as legal counsel and Cherry Bekaert as accounting advisor to Renovus.

About Thought Logic Consulting

Founded in 2014 by Keith Roberts, Thought Logic provides technology and business transformation services to large global enterprises. The Company's differentiated suite of services helps clients solve complex challenges in supply chain, data analytics, finance and technology arenas. Thought Logic's team of highly experienced professionals brings a unique combination of hands-on domain expertise and tenured strategic consulting to address today's biggest business problems. More information can be found at www.thought-logic.com.

About Renovus Capital

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus, from its base in the Philadelphia area, manages $600 million across several investment funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over twenty U.S. based businesses specializing in educational technology and content, higher education, corporate learning and development, healthcare services and technology services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses and leverages its industry expertise and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, pursue tuck-in acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. More information can be found at www.renovuscapital.com.

SOURCE Renovus Capital Partners

Related Links

renovuscapital.com

