Renovus Capital Partners Named to Inc.'s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Annual roundup highlights the private equity and venture capital firms, and lenders with track records of backing founder-led companies

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus") today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s sixth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms, and lenders with a track record of backing founder-led companies and helping them thrive.

Renovus has a long and successful track record of acquiring businesses from founders and is typically their first source of institutional capital. Renovus is actively involved within its portfolio companies and collaborates with founders to maximize the value of their business.

"We are proud to be included on Inc.'s prestigious list of founder-friendly investors," said Renovus Founding Partner Jesse Serventi. "From the beginning, Renovus' investments were primarily in founder-owned businesses as we quickly discovered that partnering with the owner to improve the operations of the company and add value was very fulfilling."

To compile the list, Inc. spoke directly with entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders described their experiences partnering with those firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

Renovus' investment in Red Nucleus is a good example of the firm partnering with the founder and CEO to drive value in the business. Renovus first built a management team around the CEO, which included hiring a CFO and a Research & Development Chief and promoting a COO from within. Renovus and the team then sourced and closed three add-on acquisitions. Prior to Renovus' investment, Red Nucleus only operated in the US, but Renovus and the team collaborated to expand into Europe. Finally, Renovus and the team worked to bolster the company's technology capabilities before selling to another private equity firm after three years.

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion of assets across its several sector focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 30 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare, and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

