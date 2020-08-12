Renovus Capital Partners Provides Structured Capital to Finance the Acquisition of Futura Mobility, LLC

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia area private equity firm announced today that it has invested in the acquisition of Futura Mobility, LLC by its current CEO, David Gulian. Futura is a full-service mobile solution provider to healthcare and commercial clients. Over the last decade, the Company has offered innovative, cohesive solutions to complex IT challenges.

"We look forward to partnering with a management team that has deep industry expertise in the growing healthcare IT and SAP markets. We will work with the team to continue to invest in technical competencies and facilitate strategic acquisitions and partnerships," said Atif Gilani, a founding partner of Renovus.

"Renovus worked to structure a transaction that will allow us to accelerate our growth, deepen our product offerings and continue to provide a differentiated level of service to our clients," added David Gulian, CEO of Futura Mobility.

Mufson Howe Hunter & Company served as the sell-side advisor to Futura Mobility.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus, from its base in the Philadelphia area, manages $600 million across several investment vehicles. The firm's current portfolio includes over twenty U.S. based businesses specializing in educational technology and content, higher education, corporate learning and development, healthcare services and technology services. Renovus typically partners with founder led businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, pursue tuck-in acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. More information can be found at renovuscapital.com.

About Futura Mobility

Please visit futuramobility.com for more information.

