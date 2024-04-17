Renovus Capital Partners Ranked #1 on HEC-Dow Jones Worldwide Performance Ranking of Small-Cap Private Equity Funds for Second Consecutive Year

WAYNE, Pa., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia-area buyout firm focused on founder-owned businesses in the Knowledge & Talent industries, has been recognized for the second consecutive year as the top performer on the HEC-Dow Jones Small-Cap Private Equity Performance Ranking. Renovus achieved the highest performance score over more than 600 hundred private equity firms analyzed in the study.

Renovus Capital Founding Partners Atif Gilani, Brad Whitman and Jesse Serventi.

Now in its third year, the HEC-Dow Jones ranking is based on a quantitative performance analysis of the world's top private equity firms over a 10-year period. HEC analyzed comprehensive performance data from 632 private equity firms and the 1,241 funds they raised between 2010 and 2019.

"Renovus is proud to once again receive recognition as the leading small-cap private equity fund," stated Atif Gilani, Founding Partner of Renovus. "Our relentless pursuit of excellence has yielded meaningful returns for our limited partners, reinforcing our shared success. We owe this extraordinary accomplishment to the commitment of our colleagues and the leadership of our portfolio companies."

Founding Partner Jesse Serventi added, "We extend our deep appreciation to our investors for their confidence in our firm. The Renovus team looks forward to continuing this momentum, as we strongly believe that our best years are ahead of us."

For additional details, please view the complete report here.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1.5 billion of assets across its several sector focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Study

This ranking is the opinion of the party conferring the ranking and not of Renovus. The 2023 HEC-Dow Jones Private Equity Performance Ranking, published on April 9, 2024, was based on funds raised between 2010 and 2019. Rankings based on data compiled from Preqin or sourced from PE firms using a proprietary methodology that calculates aggregate performance of a PE firm across vintage years and considers relative and absolute returns. Renovus Capital Partners did not provide any data or compensation to HEC Paris-Dow Jones to be included in the study. There can be no assurance that other providers or surveys would reach the same conclusion as the foregoing.

SOURCE Renovus Capital Partners