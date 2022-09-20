Renowned Actor and Brand Icon Jonathan Goldsmith Signs With ALG Brands

ALG to Curate New Brand Ambassadorships, Product Collaborations And Media Projects

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALG Brands ("ALG") has signed on to represent international celebrity Jonathan Goldsmith, it was announced today by ALG CEO Ashley Austin. The firm will leverage the worldwide notoriety attained from his roles in campaigns for Dos Equis, Stella Artois, Astral Tequila and hundreds of film and television appearances to expand his reach across industries and brand categories. Additionally, ALG will develop new film and television projects alongside Goldsmith and oversee his digital media platforms.

"Mars was lovely but a bit provincial," says Goldsmith. "It's time to attend once more to opportunities calling. You can reach me through my representatives at ALG."

"Jonathan is quite literally the most interesting man I have ever met," says Austin.

"He is an icon with undeniable selling power and we are so excited to collaborate and unlock amazing new opportunities for him in the brand and media space."

Born in the Bronx, Jonathan Goldsmith has enjoyed a multi-decade career as an actor, brand spokesperson and American philanthropist supporting a variety of important causes. From humble beginnings on the New York stage to film and television roles including Mamma Mia, Hang 'Em High, Dallas, Dynasty, and The Rockford Files, Goldsmith became a global superstar after starring as "The Most Interesting Man In The World" in a decade long campaign for Dos Equis.

ALG specializes in music estate management and representation of intellectual property rights for entertainment brands and pop culture personalities. For more information, please visit algbrands.com.

