Renowned Addiction Expert and Traumatologist Releases New Book on Addiction, Trauma, and Families

Michael F. Barnes, Ph.D, LAC, LPC recently released a book written for families struggling with addiction and trauma called, "When The Solution Becomes The Problem: Helping Families Struggling with Addiction and Trauma".

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "When the Solution Becomes the Problem: Helping Families Struggling with Addiction and Trauma" is a culmination of Dr. Barnes' 40+ years in the field of addiction therapy, family therapy, and traumatology. This book was written for families and practitioners alike, and instead of telling families "what to do" and "how to do it", it aims to help families understand why implementing expert recommendations can be so challenging.

Dr. Barnes' book provides a comprehensive overview of addiction and trauma using scholarly literature along with real-life scenarios, and also encourages readers to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery that leads to positive changes for the entire family system.

Other topics covered are resilience, trans-generational trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, complex/developmental trauma, and secondary trauma.

The book can be purchased on Amazon or on Dr. Barnes' website: www.drmikebarnes.com. Dr. Barnes is available for interviews, podcasts, or any other media appearances. Contact Patrick Barnes for scheduling at 720-484-0647.

