Renowned architect Javier Alonso Madrid joins REVO ZERO to support the expansion of the Hydrogen Energy Sector in America and Europe

News provided by

REVO ZERO

10 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVO ZERO, a zero-emissions technology company that is building a hydrogen refueling network, announces the appointment of the renowned architect Mr. Javier Alonso Madrid as the Director of Engineering and Architecture. This appointment is a strategic addition to the development and consolidation of the advancement of REVO ZERO's hydrogen generation and distribution in both the American and European markets.

Continue Reading
Renowned architect Javier Alonso Madrid joins REVO ZERO to support the expansion of the Hydrogen Energy Sector in America and Europe
Renowned architect Javier Alonso Madrid joins REVO ZERO to support the expansion of the Hydrogen Energy Sector in America and Europe

Mr. Alonso Madrid has an international professional career spanning more than two decades in the management of engineering and architectural projects in a total of 14 countries. He brings to REVO ZERO a highly qualified profile and a set of technical and managerial skills that will contribute significantly to the promotion of the entity's strategic initiatives in the emerging hydrogen sector. His skills in areas such as BIM, Digital Twins, Industry 4.0, Virtual Reality, and Project Methodology are key to the design, development, and implementation of advanced and sustainable projects in the field of engineering and architecture.

The addition of Mr. Alonso Madrid to the REVO ZERO team underlines and endorses the entity's firm commitment to the highest standards of excellence and innovation in the field of renewable energies and in the specialized field of hydrogen plants. This strategic step, far from being just a reinforcement of REVO ZERO's team, represents a tangible expression of the entity's strategic vision. This vision aims to achieve leadership and innovation in the global energy market by providing advanced solutions and serving as an example for the future of sustainable and renewable energy worldwide.

About REVO ZERO

REVO ZERO is a zero-emissions technology company that focuses on the transportation and energy industries. Our goal is to accelerate the transition towards zero emissions for both the private and public sectors. To achieve this, we are building a global network of green hydrogen generation and refueling locations and a fleet of pFC Technology vehicles (plug-in fuel cell). With the longest range on the market and quick refueling capabilities, these vehicles represent the next step in the evolution of electric vehicles.

Press Contact:

Savannah White
1(855)738-6937
https://www.revozero.com/

SOURCE REVO ZERO

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.