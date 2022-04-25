RENOWNED ARCHITECTURE FIRM TAPS CANVAS UNITED TO DESIGN A UNIQUE DIGITAL BRAND EXPERIENCE

The Digital Agency Will Concept and Build a Creatively Driven Web Experience for H. Hendy Associates

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CANVAS United announced today an exciting new project for H. Hendy Associates (Hendy), which has provided interior architectural services to clients for over 40 years. The award-winning, full-service digital agency is developing a digital brand experience for the firm that showcases their unparalleled breadth of services and their innovative, human-centered approach to serving clients across the country.

CANVAS United is working collaboratively with the Hendy team to create an evolved user journey, allowing visitors to learn the story of Hendy and explore their extensive portfolio, all built on a sustainable web platform. The digital agency is building a strategic and streamlined digital brand experience that is representative of Hendy's culture, their creative approach to delivering successful projects, and embodies design excellence.

"We are thrilled to be working with Hendy, an interior architectural firm with a rich history of creating innovative spaces and a collaborative, passion-fueled workforce," said Mark Lainas, President of CANVAS United. "At CANVAS United, we think beyond technology to create meaningful digital experiences for our clients. Our creatively driven and culturally attuned team of digital craftspeople is perfectly suited to transform Hendy's web presence to reflect its unique culture and position the firm for continued success."

Hendy is a female-led firm based in Newport Beach, California servicing clients nationwide. The firm's diverse client roster includes corporate, financial, legal, high-tech, retail, and industrial leaders of American business. It has been ranked among Interior Design Magazine's national "Top 200 Architectural Firms" for more than 30 consecutive years.

"CANVAS United shares our belief that great design is great for business," said Heidi Hendy, Managing Principal of H. Hendy Associates. "The agency's distinct cultural sensibilities and unparalleled creative and technical skills are exactly what we were looking for in a digital partner."

The new digital brand experience is expected to be live in June 2022. The site design will be responsive and deliver a high-quality experience across desktop, mobile, and tablet.

As a team of innovative digital craftspeople, CANVAS United thinks beyond technology to celebrate and create meaningful experiences that awaken a sense of awe and discovery in people. It requires having unique cultural sensibilities and unparalleled digital creative and technical skill to be able to successfully connect brands to the modern consumer. The agency believes that when you create user experiences in service to people, you're not chasing the cultural landscape, you're shaping it. Improving upon it and delighting people—one digital experience at a time. The award-winning, full-service digital agency has offices in New York City and Huntington Beach, California. For more information, visit canvasunited.com .

