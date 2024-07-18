World's First Fine-Art Piece Inscribed on Bitcoin Setting a New Standard for Archiving Physical Art on the Blockchain; Mint Set for July 18, 2024

MIAMI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned artist Brendan Murphy is once again revolutionizing the art and cryptocurrency worlds with the launch of his latest Spaceman Bitcoin Ordinal project, "Frozen With Desire" (FWD). This first of its kind initiative merges the opulence of fine art with the cutting-edge technology of Bitcoin Ordinals, creating an unprecedented experience for collectors and enthusiasts. FWD represents the first fine-art piece to be inscribed and archived on Bitcoin by a living artist. Mint on July 18, 2024 at 11am ET on Magic Eden.

Renowned Artist Brendan Murphy Launches Groundbreaking "Frozen With Desire" Diamond Spaceman Bitcoin Ordinal at https://fwdbtc.xyz/

Building on the success of his record-breaking "Boonji Project" launched in 2021 during the Ethereum NFT phenomenon, Murphy continues to innovate at the intersection of digital art and blockchain technology. The new FWD Bitcoin Ordinal collection features 3,100 unique Bitcoin Spacemen based on Murphy's iconic character and inspired by his "Frozen With Desire" sculpture, one of the most valuable fine-art pieces on the planet. Murphy's iconic "Frozen With Desire" sculpture, standing four feet tall, features 6,200 responsibly-sourced diamonds totaling 517 carats, setting a global record for the most diamonds on a single object.

For each spaceman minted, holders can claim 1-of-3,100 3D FWD Bitcoin Ordinals developed by meticulously scanning the IRL sculpture, marking one of the first instances that physical art has been archived on Bitcoin. By owning the 3D FWD sculpture, collectors will be able to redeem their Ordinal for a physical piece of fine artwork from Brendan Murphy at one of his global gallery locations.

FWD utilizes blockchain and Bitcoin in a way that has never been done. Unlike Ethereum, where NFTs are linked to IPFS, Bitcoin inscriptions ensure complete on-chain preservation.

"With 'Frozen With Desire,' we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible at the intersection of art, technology, and blockchain. By leveraging the power of Bitcoin Ordinals, we are not only preserving the digital essence of this masterpiece but also creating a new paradigm for art ownership and interaction," said Brendan Murphy. "Any chance I get to share my work with a broader audience, especially the collector ecosystem that lives in Web3, I'm all in!"

How the FWD Launch Works:

Mint a Unique Spacemen Bitcoin Ordinal: The collection includes 3,100 unique Bitcoin Spacemen based on Murphy's Boonji character and inspired by his "Frozen With Desire" sculpture. Mint HERE. Claim the 3D Inscription: Each spaceman minted allows holders to claim one of 3,100 3D ordinals, facilitated through Ordia. The digital version was created by scanning the physical sculpture and reworked by three digital artists to match the original diamonds' exact specifications. Physical Art Pick-Ups: Holders of the 3D FWD inscription can verify ownership with a gallery associate and claim exclusive pieces from Brendan Murphy at fine-art galleries across the globe. Participate in the Future of FWD: Holders of the FWD 3D ordinal will also receive first access to Ordia - a new application enabling utilities for Bitcoin communities. Through ORDIA, holders can vote on the future of the IRL FWD sculpture using their Bitcoin wallet that holds the 3D inscription.

Physical redemptions will begin towards the end of the summer. Holders of the FWD Ordinal can visit one of 13 gallery locations worldwide to pick up art drops free of charge. Verified holders can schedule appointments with galleries to collect signed and numbered prints, sculptures, and paintings, with some randomly selected holders eligible for a sculpture.

Mint Date and Pricing:

The mint date is set for July 18 at 11am ET on MAGIC EDEN for 0.00144 in BTC.

About Brendan Murphy:

Brendan Murphy is a widely known contemporary artist whose work is represented in over 600 private collections. His works' universal appeal pushes the walls of creativity beyond the confines of the canvas exploring sculptural works, conceptual pieces, a wide range of rare materials, and producing his art with non-traditional methods. Famous collectors include Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Larry Page, Warren Buffett, Ryan Gosling, and Grant Cardone, among others. Brendan currently works from his studio in Miami, Florida and has gallery representation in the USA, Canada, Germany, Colombia, England, and Monaco. For more information, visit brendanmurphyart.com or follow on Instagram @brendanmurphyart.

