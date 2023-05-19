Renowned Artist Dr. Prerna S. Sharma Presents Captivating Artwork at Galleria Azur's Upcoming Exhibition in Miami

MIAMI, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galleria Azur is delighted to announce the upcoming gallery exhibition on June 2nd featuring the remarkable artwork of renowned artist Dr. Prerna S. Sharma. The exhibition, which will take place at Galleria Azur's prestigious gallery in Miami, showcases Prerna's captivating and thought-provoking artistry. This eagerly anticipated event is set to captivate art enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Prerna Sharma Artwork

Prerna S. Sharma is an accomplished artist, physician, and philanthropist, whose work has garnered widespread acclaim for its unique blend of creativity, depth, and emotional resonance. Dr. Sharma is dedicated to giving back and generously donates her art for charitable causes all over the world. The exhibition at Galleria Azur will provide a comprehensive display of Prerna's exceptional talent and artistic vision.

Prerna is also launching her online store and website – shop.abstractedme.com. This innovative platform allows art enthusiasts from around the world to engage with and acquire Prerna's artwork conveniently. "I am thrilled to announce the launch of my online store. One of the standout features of my store is the availability of selected limited-edition prints and print on demand items that can be shipped to any location in the world. This allows me to share my artwork with a wider audience and connect with art lovers across borders," said Dr. Sharma.

"Prerna S. Sharma's exhibition at Galleria Azur showcases not only her incredible talent as an artist but also her dedication to philanthropy," said Alejandro Pupkin, Business Development Director (USA) at Galleria Azur. "Prerna is an accomplished physician and a philanthropist who generously donates her art for charitable causes. We are thrilled to showcase her captivating artwork and contribute to the flourishing art scene in Miami."

The exhibition featuring Prerna S. Sharma's artwork will be open to the public at Galleria Azur from June 2nd to July 3rd with an opening reception on June 2nd at 7pm. Art enthusiasts and collectors are invited to visit the gallery to experience the profound beauty and artistic brilliance of Prerna's captivating artwork. For more information about Prerna S. Sharma and her artwork, please visit www.abstractedme.com.

About Dr. Prerna S. Sharma: Dr. Prerna S. Sharma is an accomplished artist, physician, and philanthropist known for her captivating and thought-provoking artwork. With a distinctive style that combines creativity, depth, and emotional resonance, Prerna's artistry defies conventional boundaries and explores abstract themes that challenge perceptions.

About Galleria Azur: Galleria Azur is a prestigious gallery located in Miami, renowned for showcasing exceptional contemporary artwork. The gallery promotes talented artists and provides a platform for artistic expression.

SOURCE Prerna Sharma